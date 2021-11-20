Girls Basketball Roundup — Denison earns fourth straight win

Herald Democrat

Camryn Nixon scored 11 points as the Denison Yellow Jackets defeated Byron Nelson, 54-49, in non-district action to earn their fourth straight victory at DHS.

Jada Mathews and Jade Fry each had nine points while Elle Morris and Kaelie Massenburg each finished with eight points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-1), who travel to Farmersville on Monday.

Elisabeth Roach scored 16 points to lead Byron Nelson.

Trenton 36, Tioga 29

In Trenton, Sandra Zuniga had eight points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists during the Lady Bulldogs’ loss to Trenton in non-district play.

Kelsee Vandagriff totaled eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Erica Quintin scored eight points and Blakely Arroyo chipped in seven rebounds and six steals for Tioga (0-4), which hosts Graford on Tuesday.

Slidell 43, S&S 34

In Slidell, Brenna Howard scored 14 points during S&S’ non-district loss against Slidell.

Marlee Howard added nine points for S&S (2-2), which hosts Pottsboro at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Bells Tournament

Championship

Pottsboro 48, Whitesboro 27

In Bells, Brayli Simpson scored 11 points as the Lady Cardinals won the Bells Tournament with a victory against Whitesboro.

Autumn Graley added 10 points and Palyn Reid chipped in seven points for Pottsboro (5-2), which plays at S&S on Tuesday afternoon.

Allison Muntz scored 11 points while Olivia Hildebrand and Aniyah Shaw each had seven points for Whitesboro (5-1), which hosts Howe on Tuesday.

Whitesboro earned a 44-38 victory over Bells in the semifinals. Muntz and Hildebrand each scored 16 points.