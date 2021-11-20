Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman, Whitewright and Howe pick up wins
Vontrelle Sanders scored 36 points as the Sherman Bearcats improved to 3-0 on the season with an 81-41 victory over Denton in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.
Zacoreion Harris added 11 points and Kasai Burton finished with nine points and 10 assists for Sherman (3-0), which hosts Sulphur Springs at 1:15 p.m. on Monday.
Whitewright 47, Trenton 33
In Whitewright, Caleb Kennemur scored 21 points as Whitewright defeated Trenton in non-district action.
Kelby Melichar added eight points and Jeremiah Ballard chipped in seven points for Whitewright (1-1), which
Howe 60, S&S 33
In Howe, Daymon Orr scored 13 points during S&S’ non-district loss against the Bulldogs.
Donte Peace added four points for S&S (1-1), which plays at Leonard on Monday.
Farmersville 68, Gunter 53
In Farmersville, Kenny Burkholder had 19 points, eight steals and five rebounds during Gunter’s non-district loss against the Farmers.
Jackson Burkholder added 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Preston Tarpley chipped in nine points for Gunter (1-1), which hosts Sanger on Monday.