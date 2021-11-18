Storm volleyball loses in first round of GAC tourney

Herald Democrat

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — No. 7 seed Southeastern Oklahoma State dropped its Great American Conference Tournament opener against second-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma State, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10, to end its season.

Caroline Griffith and Ruthie Forson each had six kills to lead the way for Southeastern. Griffith also finished with three blocks and six digs while Forson added 15 assists and chipped in five digs. Mya Afflerbach put down four kills, Grace Shehadeh collected 11 digs while McKenzie Turkoly added seven digs and Micah Stiggers totaled six digs for Southeaster (8-19).