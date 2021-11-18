Gunter to play for 3A title after semifinal sweep

GARLAND — All year long the Lady Tigers have worked together to reach this point. Among the best in the state for the second straight season, Gunter has been able to overpower opponents thanks to a balanced offensive attack.

But the Lady Tigers can play some pretty strong defense as well and it paid off as they were able to frustrate one of 3A’s top hitters.

“We executed very, very well with our game plan,” Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. “Our team consistently does a good job putting up a consistent block all the time. For some hitters, they may not get it consistently. It really makes hitters adjust. We work a lot on it. Blocking is our advantage.”

There is just one thing blocking Gunter from winning it all after the Lady Tigers defeated Lorena, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13, in a Class 3A state semifinal at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Gunter (37-7) will face defending champion Bushland (34-5), a 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 winner over Columbus, in the title match at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Lady Tigers lost in the semifinals last year against Bushland, which will be trying for its sixth title and third in the past six years.

“We want to play the best and Bushland has a storied program,” Gill said. “We’re going to prepare as well as we possibly can for whoever it is.”

It is the first appearance in the final for Gunter, which continues to extend its school record for victories.

“I’m really excited. It’s an honor to be here,” junior hitter Hanna Rubis said. “This is our year.”

Rubis had 15 kills and four blocks, Miranda Putnicki added 10 kills and three blocks, Rayanna Mauldin totaled seven kills and eight digs, Abby Elmore finished with six kills and five blocks, Adilynn Henry handed out 19 assists, Shae Pruiett contributed 18 assists and Briley Singleton collected 15 digs for Gunter, which has not dropped a game in the playoffs.

“I think it doesn’t matter the opponent,” senior Malison Fisher said. “We’ve been going hard in the weight room, in the gym, working every day. We’re going to give it all we’ve got.”

Abbie Tuyo had 12 kills, Leigh Jespersen totaled five kills, three aces and 12 digs, Meg Kucera handed out 21 assists and Tori Brackeen chipped in four kills for Lorena (38-5), which was at the state tourney for the first time.

Tuyo had eight of those kills in Game 1 and her next didn’t come until deep into the second game when Lorena was down by almost double-digits. The defensive work at the net by the Lady Tigers was paying big dividends as the Lady Leopards didn’t really have a second option while Gunter spread the ball around the court to keep Lorena guessing where the attack was coming from.

Gunter made sure Lorena had no chance at extending the match. The Lady Tigers scored the first three points of Game 3 and used an 8-1 run to build a 15-6 advantage.

It was a group effort like almost all of Gunter’s productive sessions — Aubrey Walton, Rubis and Putnicki were in the middle of this one.

Rubis closed a 6-1 stretch with three straight kills to make it 22-9 and the Lady Tigers were just counting down the points to reach the final.

Lorena only led for two points in Game 2. Jespersen’s kills put the Lady Leopards in front at 9-8 and 10-9 before Gunter used a 6-1 push to jump ahead for good.

Rubis dominated that portion of the stanza with four kills and a block and the closest Lorena got was at 14-11 on a hitting error.

Five consecutive points by Gunter made it a 21-12 lead and even though Lorena fended off three game points, the Lady Tigers were up 2-0.

The only hiccup for Gunter was a big one and it came at the start of the match.

“It was our unforced errors. I think it was being on the big stage,” Gill said. “We came back very well. We talked about being the aggressor.”

Tuyo and Jespersen lifted Lorena to a 10-2 advantage and early control. Tuyo totaled four kills and a block while Jespersen landed three straight aces in the stretch.

But the Lady Tigers quickly regrouped and answered with a 5-1 burst with a wall at the net. Putnicki, Rubis and Elmore had consecutive blocks to get the momentum back. Gunter continued to chip away at the deficit when it notched four of five points and then Pruiett was at the service line during a 5-0 run. Her two aces were bookended by kills from Elmore as the Lady Tigers went from down three to up 16-14 and they never trailed the rest of the frame.

Gunter had an overall 10-1 surge — Tuyo’s kill was the only offense by the Lady Leopards between the twin 5-0 stretches which pushed the Lady Tigers to a 21-15 advantage — and they finished off the comeback moments later.