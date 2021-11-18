College Hoops Roundup — AC women win; Storm's Sternberger nets 55

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's basketball team hounded McMurry into 29 turnovers and held off the War Hawks down the stretch for a 60-56 win during non-conference action in Hughey Gym.

Natalie McCoy led all scorers with 17 points and added four assists, going 10-of-10 at the free throw line for Austin College (1-2). Katy Pool had 14 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, Sarah Gwin chipped in 10 points and Lauren Traylor pulled down 12 rebounds for the 'Roos, who host Whitman on Saturday afternoon.

Destiny Mathews led McMurry with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Storm men win big as Sternberger scores 55 points

DURANT, Okla. — Jett Sternberger shot his way into the record books in his first home game in a Southeastern Oklahoma State uniform, dropping a school-record 55 points to lead the Savage Storm to a 128-70 victory over Arlington Baptist in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Sternberger ran down one of Southeastern's oldest record, passing the previous mark of 54 points by Jerry Shipp during the 1956-57 season. He also set the GAC record held of 48 points by Southeastern's Anton Cook during the 2016-17 season.

Part of that was also setting the school record with 12 three-pointers, breaking the mark of 10 by Jett Jobe in 2019.

Kellen Manek had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Bobby Johnson finished with 11 points, Ante Brzovic totaled nine points and 13 rebounds and Adam Dworksy had seven points and 14 assists for Southeastern (2-1), which competes in the DoubleTree Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 23-24 versus Drury and Missouri S&T, respectively, in Springfield, Mo.

Southeastern women cruise past Arlington Baptist

DURANT, Okla. — Four players reached double figures and Southeastern drained 14 threes in an 83-33 victory over Arlington Baptist in the home opener at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Briley Moon led the way with 16 points, Lauren Beason came off the bench and posted 13 points and 11 rebounds, Grace Alverson chipped in 11 points and Kamryn Cantwell totaled 10 points and six assists for the Storm (1-2), who host Texas Woman's University on Saturday afternoon.