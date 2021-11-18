Bearcats seek pass to the third round

WHITESBORO — The confluence of factors sent the Bearcats to the air and there has been no looking back. As the wins piled up during the last month, Whitesboro has relied on the accurate arm of Mac Harper and the sure hands of upperclassmen to produce big numbers and propel its current playoff run.

And while the Cats (7-4) will have to make a long road trip for their Class 3A Division I Region I area round match-up against Bushland (8-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Childress, how Whitesboro fares when the football flies will likely be the difference again this week.

“We feel confidence enough in our guys, if we try to find their weakness and exploit it, then we’re going to do that,” Bearcats head coach Cody Fagan said. “Coach (Akeem) Leviston, our offensive coordinator, he know he has a lot of weapons.”

Those weapons have been utilized a lot lately. Whitesboro has scored at least 52 points three times during its four-game winning streak that included key district wins over Paradise and Peaster to end the regular season. Adjustments had to be because of injury, particularly to starting running back Greyson Ledbetter, and the moves paid off.

“It’s a group of things,” Fagan said. “Greyson got hurt in Week 4. You’ve got to figure some things out when you can’t rely on 100 yards and a couple of touchdowns. About that time it started clicking, we had six starters out and they were all coming back. Guys had been starting both ways and it can lead to some rough times. A lot of it is trust in Mac. He’s gained the trust that if he sees the weakness, he can check the play at the line.”

Harper was one of those guys who needed time to get healthy. He took a seat against last-place Bowie in Week 9 after consecutive tussles with first-place Brock and second-place Pilot Point because of ankle issues.

Backup Clay Hermes went out and was 13-of-18 passing for 236 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win over the Jackrabbits but it was still Harper’s offense to run.

And the junior signal-caller has spread it around. Four different receivers have had a 100-yard game in the past two weeks when Harper has completed 23-of-30 passes for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jace Sanders had 183 yards and three TDs on four catches against Peaster but had just one reception for two yards as Whitesboro moved into the second round with a 56-14 victory against Breckenridge. It didn’t matter as Harper completed 14-of-20 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score. Jake Hermes led the way with six catches for 137 yards and three TDs, Torran Naglestad finished with 133 yards and a score on five receptions and Sean Schares had four catches for 100 yards and a score to go with a touchdown on the ground.

Hermes (32 catches, 572 yards, 10 TDs) and Sanders (32 catches, 558 yards, 8 TDs) have almost identical numbers. Schares (27 catches, 491 yards, 4 TDs) and Naglestad (30 catches, 457 yards, 6 TDs) aren’t far behind.

And it is the big-play potential of the unit: Half of the 10 touchdown passes against Peaster and Breckenridge are from at least 61 yards away from the end zone.

The defense is also doing its job as the unit has allowed only a touchdown in each of the past two games.

“Kids have fit into their roles,” Fagan said. “Our defensive is pretty, pretty speedy — they fly around and make tackles.”

If the Bearcats advance to face either Shallowater or Early in the region semifinals, it will be just the third time in program history to make the third round, joining the 2017 and 2014 teams.

The previous meeting between Whitesboro and Bushland was in the area round two years ago. Whitesboro hung tough into the third quarter, down just 14-10, before the Falcons pulled away for the 34-10 victory.

Although there has been a coaching change since then, not much changed for Bushland as head coach Josh Reynolds was elevated from offensive coordinator.

“It’s the same stuff,” Fagan said.

Bushland is looking to advance to the region semifinals for the four time in five years. The Falcons started the season with a pair of losses — 31-3 to Brock, which is Whitesboro’s districtmate and beat the Bearcats, 42-21, and 14-7 against Hereford.

After winning three straight, including two wins by a touchdown, Bushland lost 31-21 against Lubbock Estacado before its current five-game win streak to claim the District 2-3A (I) title and then open the postseason with a 55-6 win over Slaton where the Falcons led 34-0 at half-time.

Brian Marrell was 12-of-18 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns while also running for three scores and Kash Bradley finished with four receptions for 81 yards and a TD and also added a rushing touchdown.

“They plan on going really, really fast. They want to snap within 12 seconds,” Fagan said. “They’re a team that goes all in with speed. In the games that have been close or they’ve lost, the teams that can throw the ball have had success against them.”

Class 3A Division I Region I Area Round

What: Whitesboro vs. Bushland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Childress