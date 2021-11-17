Week 13 Texoma High School Football Previews

Van Alstyne vs. Monahans

What: Class 4A Division II Region I Area round

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 8-3; Monahans 8-3

Last week: Van Alstyne won 23-16 against Iowa Park; Monahans won 31-28 against Lubbock Estacado

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DL Nick Loya; Monahans: QB Cheno Navarrette, LB Tre Gomez

Notable: Van Alstyne is trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2011 … The Panthers are in the second round for the second time in three years … This is the first time Monahans is in the second round since 2016

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Aubrey-Sweetwater winner in the region semifinals

Whitesboro vs. Bushland

What: Class 3A Division I Region I Area round

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Childress

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 7-4; Bushland 8-3

Last week: Whitesboro won 56-14 against Breckenridge; Bushland won 55-6 against Slaton

Series: Bushland leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Bushland won 34-10 in area round)

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Torran Naglestad, DB Jayce Sanders; Bushland: QB Brian Marrell, LB Matt Bridges

Notable: Whitesboro is trying to reach the third round for the third time in school history and first since 2017 … The 56 points last week was only the second time Whitesboro has scored at least 50 points in a playoff game … Bushland has made the region semis three of the previous four seasons

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Shallowater-Early winner in the region semifinals

Pottsboro vs. Malakoff

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Area round

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sulphur Springs

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 6-4; Malakoff 8-3

Last week: Pottsboro won 56-55 in overtime against Tatum; Malakoff won 59-0 against Maypearl

Series: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: 2020 (Malakoff won 52-0 in area round)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Reid Thompson, LB Cooper Townsley; Malakoff: RD Duce Hart Jr., LB Kannon Poteete

Notable: This is the fourth straight season the teams will meet in the playoffs … Last week was the second-most points in a playoff game for the Cardinals, behind 63 against Kemp in 2019, and their third overtime game in the postseason. Pottsboro has won the last two … Malakoff has been the region runner-up three of the previous five years

Looking ahead: The winner will play the West-Mineola winner in the region semifinals

Gunter vs. Millsap

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Area round

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 11-0; Millsap 6-5

Last week: Gunter won 62-7 against Scurry-Rosser; Millsap won 36-32 against Henrietta

Series: Gunter leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2018 (Gunter won 69-21 in bi-district)

Players to watch: Gunter: TE Trey Oblas, DB Cooper Wade; Millsap: RB Waylan Dunn, DL C.J. Navarro

Notable: Last week was head coach Jake Fieszel’s 175th victory at Gunter, giving him a 175-28 record across 15 seasons … Gunter has scored at least 60 points three times in its last six playoff games … Millsap earned its first playoff victory since 1999 last week and just the second in school history last week

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Palmer-Dublin winner in the region semifinals

Bells vs. Eastland

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Area round

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Boyd

Records: Bells 8-3; Eastland 6-5

Last week: Bells won 40-12 against Blooming Grove; Eastland won 42-21 against Wichita Falls City View

Series: Eastland leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2020 (Eastland won 49-22 in area round)

Players to watch: Bells: RB Grady Waldrip, DL Cooper Smith; Eastland: QB Keaton Hicks, LB Hunter Lee

Notable: Bells is trying to reach the third round for the third time in school history and second time in the past three years … A win would give Bells three straight seasons with at least nine wins, which would be a first for the program … Eastland was the region runner-up to Gunter last season

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Holliday-Leonard winner in the region semifinals