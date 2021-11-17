Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s hoops signs three

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women's basketball coach Darin Grover announced the signing of Abbie Barr, Allie Buchanan, and Lauryn Scalice during the November signing period for the 2022-23 season.

Barr is a 5-7 guard from Decatur who averaged 15 points per game as a junior on her way to earning first team all-district honors.

Buchanan is a 6-0 forward from Lake Dallas, where she was a first team all-district pick as a junior averaging seven points and six rebounds per game.

Scalice is a 5-9 guard from Bethany, Okla., who earned first team all-conference honors and joined her school's 1,000-point club during her junior season while averaging 20 points.