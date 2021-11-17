Southeastern to play in Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State football team has been invited to play in the Farmer's Bank and Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark., at noon on Dec. 4 against Emporia State.

The contest will be played at Razorback Stadium and tickets are $10 per adult and $4 for students.

The Savage Storm (8-3) enter the postseason for the first time since 2014, which also was a trip to the Live United Bowl.

Southeastern picked up a pair of wins over nationally-ranked opponents on the year, including a 32-31 win over Harding, which finished the season ranked No. 7, and a 35-21 win over Ouachita Baptist, which was ranked fifth at the time of the match-up.

Emporia State posted a 6-5 record in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.