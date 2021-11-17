Gunter back in Class 3A final four and looking for more

GUNTER — When the Lady Tigers reached the state tournament last season for the first time in program history, they found themselves on the outskirts of West Texas, in a generic gymnasium against a predetermined opponent that felt a lot like the previous five rounds.

The contest still meant the same – a berth in the 3A championship match was at stake — but Gunter missed out on the traditional state tourney experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the two finalists got the royal treatment usually reserved for the final four at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, which would be something of a home-court advantage due the proximity for Region II champions.

“It was a very special experience to make it to the state level for the first time,” Lady Tigers head coach Katelyn Gill said. “Playing in the state tournament like it was before last year, we missed out on that and we’re getting to experience the full extent of it for the first time.”

Gunter (36-7) needs just two more wins to take home the crown as it faces Lorena (38-4) in a Class 3A semifinal at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Culwell Center.

Defending champ Bushland (33-5) and Columbus (38-8) play in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. and the winners will meet for the state championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’re all in on getting the job done. We’re really locked in,” said junior middle blocker Miranda Putnicki, who is committed to Michigan State. “We knew coming back we had some really key hitters and there would be some new faces on the team but we could still make it here.”

Gunter has just two seniors on the roster — Shae Pruiett, who signed with NCTC, and Malison Fisher — but a large junior core, including Putnicki, Rayanna Mauldin and Hanna Rubis, were major pieces to the rotation last fall. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t adjustments this season, particularly with new faces at the setter and libero spots.

“They have all stepped into new roles, either they have expanded court roles, what is demanded of them in the technical side and what we ask in terms of leadership,” Gill said. “They knew they needed to grow.”

The Lady Tigers won all five matches in sweeps to advance to state, including a 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Boyd the Region II final. Mauldin had 12 kills, Rubis totaled 11 kills, Aubrey Walton chipped in eight kills and Putnicki and Pruiett added five kills apiece.

The win also broke the school record for victories in a season set two years ago. Gunter has won at least 29 matches every season since 2017, a more impressive feat considering the Lady Tigers don’t shy away from tough competition to prepare them for a deep playoff run. Four of the seven losses are against state tournament qualifiers — Plano Prestonwood (TAPPS 6A) twice, Decatur (4A) and Bushland (3A). The others defeats are to 6A Plano, 4A Argyle and 5A Liberty Hill, which also has a win over Lorena.

Among the victories by Gunter includes a sweep of Celina, which is in the 4A semifinals and whose lone loss was to the Lady Tigers, and China Spring, which is one of Lorena’s losses. There was also the matter of making sure some matches were on Saturday mornings because it lines up with the start time for the title match.

“That is all part of the plan,” Gill said.

The Lady Tigers had never been to state before last season, and ending up losing to Bushland in the semifinals. Gunter avoided a repeat match-up until at least the final after the pairings were announced, which was back to normal this season as well. Last year the champions of Region I and Region II were paired up because of travel purposes.

“Not even entertaining it,” Gill said. “We are only concerned about Thursday — that’s the bottom line. We are locked in on our next opponent.”

Lorena advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-12 victory over East Bernard to win Region III in a rematch of last year’s final when the Lady Leopards came up one win short of the final four.

Lorena is riding a 19-match winning streak into the state tourney. The four losses are against 6A Austin McNeil, 5A Liberty Hill, 4A China Spring and Crawford, which is in the 2A semifinals.

The Lady Leopards are led by senior Abbie Tuyo, who was an honorable mention all-state selection as a junior, has signed to play at Campbell University in North Carolina and more than 1,800 kills in her career. Much like Gunter there are just two seniors on Lorena’s roster.

“They have a Division I athlete who is 6-2. They are very skilled,” Gill said. “Everyone at this level is going to be good.”

Class 3A State semifinals

What: Gunter vs. Lorena

When: 11 a.m. Thursday

Where: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland