Denison earns its third straight victory

A fast start for the Lady Yellow Jackets has been something of a bonus, considering so many changes surrounding the off-season. But with this early success barely a week-and-a-half into the schedule, Denison is starting to see how the pieces of a roster with just one senior are fitting together.

“With a young team, you never know,” first-year Denison head coach Jeff Green said. “Winning helps the growth. It is part of the growth.”

The past two games have been decided in the fourth quarter and the Lady Jackets continued their growth spurt with a 65-54 victory over Frisco Independence in non-district action at Denison.

Jade Fry had 19 points, eight steals and seven rebounds, Jada Mathews scored 12 points, Kaelie Massenburg totaled eight points and nine rebounds, LaTiria Hill chipped in six points and Camryn Nixon grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Jackets (3-1), who host Byron Nelson on Friday and are just two victories from matching last season’s total in 25 games.

“They are so resilient — making big plays, getting on the floor, doing the dirty stuff,” Green said. “I’m very pleased. It’s exactly what I thought it would be. We can be pretty deep across the roster.”

Audrey Cline scored 28 points, Sydney Smith added 14 points and Teagan Billiot finished with seven points for Frisco Independence (2-3).

The Lady Jackets, who overcame 27 turnovers by going 16-of-24 from the foul line while Independence made just 17-of-30 at the charity stripe, ended the game on a 12-4 push to seal the victory and that included a meaningless layup by Cline at the buzzer.

Independence made its final push in the middle of the fourth quarter after Mathews drilled a three-pointer on the left wing off an inbounds play to give Denison a 51-41 lead.

Back-to-back buckets by Smith and Cline made it a two-possession game and Cline’s three from the right wing saw the Jackets’ advantage down to three points — 53-50 — with just over four minutes remaining.

But Cline’s harmless buzzer-beater was the only shot the Lady Knights made the rest of the way. She had two free throws with three minutes left but Mathews answered with two of her own, Fry leaked out for any easy layup after she blocked a shot and Nixon fed her the outlet pass and Hill had consecutive baskets to pump up the crowd and the lead back into double digits to seal the victory.

Frisco Independence opened the second half with a basket from Nylah Mundy which tied the game at 30 with 6:33 on the clock. It was the closest the Lady Knights would get to a lead.

Elle Morris hit a free throw, Massenburg scored off a putback and the Lady Jackets stayed in front the rest of the way. But that didn’t mean it was smooth sailing over the final quarter and a half.

The Lady Knights made just one shot in the final six minutes of the third but did enough at the free-throw line to hang around. Denison was up just 41-38 going into the last three minutes of the quarter before Fry and Alyssa Rhodes pushed the lead to double digits before Cline’s putback in the closing seconds trimmed the deficit to 48-40.

Twice in the second quarter the Lady Knights tied the game, the latter coming on Smith’s layup with 33 seconds left in the half. But Fry scored on a drive with 11 seconds remaining to put Denison back in front at the break.

Ari Washington’s three-point play minutes into the stanza broke the first deadlock at 18. Stevana Love followed with a layup and a three-pointer from the left wing and Rhodes gave DHS an eight-point lead with a free throw.

“There’s no drop,” Green said. “We had to work around some foul trouble. The other person steps in and keeps playing and there’s no drop in play.”

But Independence turned to Smith and Cline for an 8-1 run to pull even.

The Lady Jackets raced out to a 12-1 advantage by the middle of the first quarter. Mathews hit a three from the left corner before Fry converted a three-point play. Morris then hit two free throws for the 11-point gap at the 4:42 mark of the first.

In that span the only offense by the Lady Knights was free throw from Billiot. Cline made the initial basket for Independence with a three-pointer, the first of her 12 points in the frame to pull the Lady Knights within 18-14 at the end of the quarter.

Denison made just one shot in the final 3:45 on a putback by Hill but did get free throws from Washington in the closing minute to hang on to the lead after the opening eight minutes.