Week 12 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison
Price closed out his outstanding career in Denison’s 47-25 loss against Ennis in a 5A Division II Region II bi-district contest. He ran 31 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns to go with six catches for 50 yards. His second TD pulled Denison within 26-18 late in the third quarter and on that run he moved past 5,000 career rushing yards, ending with 5,095 and 59 total touchdowns.
