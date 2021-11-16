Week 12 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison

Price closed out his outstanding career in Denison’s 47-25 loss against Ennis in a 5A Division II Region II bi-district contest. He ran 31 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns to go with six catches for 50 yards. His second TD pulled Denison within 26-18 late in the third quarter and on that run he moved past 5,000 career rushing yards, ending with 5,095 and 59 total touchdowns.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright

Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro