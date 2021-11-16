Girls Basketball Roundup — Howe handles Lindsay, VA wins big

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Trinity Williams had 19 points and four blocks as the Howe Lady Bulldogs defeated Lindsay, 50-34, in non-district action.

Landery Sanders added nine points, Emery Snapp chipped in eight points and Kendall Griffin totaled seven points and five rebounds for Howe (2-1), which opens at the Bells Tournament starting on Thursday.

Van Alstyne 74, Farmersville 19

In Van Alstyne, Presley McDonald scored 19 points as the Lady Panthers defeated Farmersville in non-district action.

Kelsie Adams added 13 points, Lanie Thorpe chipped in nine points and Kaelyn Miller totaled right points for Van Alstyne (2-1), which plays in the Pilot Point Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Whitesboro 63, Tom Bean 28

In Tom Bean, Olivia Hildebrand hit six three-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Lady Bearcats earned a non-district win over Tom Bean.

Libby Langford added 13 points, Allison Muntz totaled 10 points and A'Niyah Shaw chipped in six points for Whitesboro (2-0), which will compete in the Bells Tournament starting on Thursday.

Texoma Christian 47, Ector 42

In Ector, T’a nne Boyd scored 23 points as Texoma Christian opened its season with a road victory in non-conference action.

Kylee Ryeczyk finished with 15 points and Anzley Poe chipped in four points for Texoma Christian, which plays in the Denton Calvary Tournament starting on Monday.

Pottsboro 34, Celina 28

In Pottsboro, Palyn Reid scored 13 points as the Lady Cardinals defeated Celina in non-district action.

Aly Malone added eight points and Brayli Simpson chipped in six points for Pottsboro (2-1), which plays in the Bells Tournament starting on Thursday.

Whitewright 63, Pilot Point 24

In Pilot Point, Whitewright earned a 63-24 victory against the Lady Bearcats in non-conference action.

Whitewright (2-0) will compete in the Saltillo Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S 56, Henrietta 25

In Sadler, the Lady Rams earned a non-district victory against Henrietta.

S&S (2-1) will play at Slidell on Friday night.

Collinsville 53, R.L. Turner 31

In Carrollton, Collinsville started its season with a non-district victory over R.L. Turner.

Collinsville will compete in the Valley View Tournament starting on Thursday.

North Lamar 70, Sherman 55

In Sherman, Brooklyn Fielder had 14 points during the Lady Bearcats’ non-district loss against Paris North Lamar.

Destiny Briscoe added nine points, Jaliyah Guess chipped in eight points and Andre'sha Luper totaled seven points for Sherman (4-4), which hosts Little Elm on Tuesday afternoon.

Dodd City 41, Bells 33

In Bells, Riley Rolen had nine points and six steals during the Lady Panthers’ loss against Dodd City in non-district action.

Hannah Bondarenko totaled eight points and six rebounds for Bells (2-1), which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday and will open against Gainesville.