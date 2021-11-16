Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman off to 2-0 start; Jackets lose opener

Herald Democrat

KRUM — Kasai Burton scored 19 points as the Sherman Bearcats improved to 2-0 after a 63-47 victory against Krum in non-district action.

Vontrelle Sanders made four three-pointers and finished with 16 points, Ashton Alexander and Jordan Molina each had seven points and Phoenix Grant chipped in four points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats, who host Denton on Friday night.

Melissa 81, Denison 41

In Melissa, the Yellow Jackets opened their season with a non-district loss against Melissa.

Denison will host Anna on Monday afternoon.

Nate Crain scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals.

Van Alstyne 88, Community 53

In Nevada, Carson Brown scored 23 points as Van Alstyne defeated Community in non-district action.

J.J. Boling totaled 19 points, Blake Skipworth had 12 points, Nicolas Castillo and Riley Dancer chipped in nine points apiece and Kade Ramer finished with eight points for Van Alstyne (2-0), which hosts Frisco Lebanon Trail on Saturday afternoon.

Josiah Medlin scored 20 points to lead Community.

S&S 58, Sanger 54

In Sanger, Daymon Orr finished with 18 points as the Rams opened their season with a victory against Sanger in non-district action.

Dylan Ridenour added 13 points and Chase Sloan finished with 11 points for S&S, which will play at Howe on Friday night.

Dodd City 57, Whitewright 24

In Dodd City, Jeremiah Ballard scored 10 points as Whitewright opened the season with a loss against Dodd City.

Caleb Kennemur added eight points and Colby Jones totaled three points for Whitewright, which hosts Trenton on Friday night.

Ashton Balvin scored 20 points to lead Dodd City.