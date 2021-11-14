Southeastern football tripped up in finale against ECU

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns fueled a Southeastern Oklahoma State rally but it was not enough as rival East Central earned a 30-28 win over the Storm in the Great American Conference finale at Paul Laird Field.

The Storm (8-3, 8-3), who had its first eight-win season since 2005, did the majority of its work through the air as Daulton Hatley finished 28-of-52 for 295 yards with a touchdown.

Braxton Kincade was his top target, hauling in nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, his ninth of the year. Katrell Blakely added 80 yards on seven catches, with Marquis Gray next up with six grabs for 56 yards.

Deundre Wheeler led the Storm with 44 yards on seven carries with a pair of touchdowns, bringing his rushing score total to 14 on the year.

The Tigers (7-4, 7-4) got on the board first with an 85-yard drive capped by a Kenny Hrncir-to-Miles Davis 25-yard touchdown pass.

Hrncir connected with Greg Howell on an 81-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead with 4:36 to play in the first quarter.

The Storm closed the gap to 14-7 with 24 seconds left in the first on Caleb High's one-yard TD run.

East Central added to its lead late in the first half on Garrett Clark's 33-yard field goal with 2:03 on the clock.

The ensuing kickoff out of bounds and Southeastern took advantage. Blakely had a 16-yard catch and Kincade caught a 31-yard pass to take the ball into the Tiger red zone. Three plays later Wheeler scored from a yard out with 40 seconds to go, getting the Storm within 17-14 at the break.

East Central extended its lead to 24-14 when Hrncir scored on a one-yard run with 4:02 to play in the third.

Southeastern responded with a TD drive that Wheeler finished from two yards out and it was a three-point game going to the fourth quarter.

ECU needed just three plays for an answer as Hrncir scored from seven yards out, but a missed PAT made it 30-21 with 12:37 to play.

Trey Keatts missed a 46-yard field goal for the Storm but Southeastern forced a punt with just over four minutes left. Hatley found Kincade for a 29-yard TD pass with 1:53 to play.

East Central went three-and-out and the Storm had the ball at its 20 with 1:30 remaining with a chance to go win the game but after picking up a first down, four straight incompletions, the last with 52 seconds left, sealed the win for East Central.