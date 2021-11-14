College Roundup — Grayson hoops squads, Storm men pick up victories

Herald Democrat

D.J. Thomas scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half as Grayson College defeated Murray State College, 87-78, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Tyrone Williams added 23 points, Josh Robinson totaled 12 points and Rajeir Jones and Aseem Luckey each finished with eight points for Grayson (5-1), which has won five straight games.

The Vikings host Kilgore College on Tuesday night.

Lady Vikings cruise to win

Sonja Schuch, Daiysha Brown and Fatou Thiam each scored 12 points as Grayson College defeated the Dallas Angles, 102-48, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Marta Duda, Promise Taylor, Taelor Willard and Diaka Berete all finished with 11 points for the Lady Vikings (4-2), who play at Richland College on Tuesday afternoon.

Storm men’s basketball wins

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State put five players in double-figures and bounced back to end the GAC/NSIC Challenge with an 80-64 win over Wayne State.

The win lifts the Savage Storm to 1-1 on the year heading into the home opener against Arlington Baptist on Nov. 17 in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Jett Sternberger led Southeastern (1-1) with 16 points while Ante Brzovic added 15 points off the bench on 6-of-9 shooting to go with eight rebounds, Kyle Leslie finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Kellen Manek totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Adam Dworsky put up five points and five assists for the Storm, who host Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Cantwell scores 32 in Southeastern loss

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kamryn Cantwell dropped a game-high 32 points but it was not enough as Missouri Western State earned a 78-67 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Cantwell was 12-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 at the free throw line for the Storm (0-2). Briley Moon added 11 points and six rebounds while Chandler Kemp and Grace Alverson each chipped in six points for Southeastern, which hosts Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

‘Roo swimming splits with Ozarks

The Austin College women's swim team topped the University of the Ozarks, 136-125, while the men came up short, 133-112, against the Eagles in Hannah Natatorium.

Both teams got off to strong starts in the 400 medley relay, taking first place. The team of Chloe Hunt, Samantha Thiele, Zuni Rubio and Becca Tobias finished with a time of 4:29.35, while the men's team of Max Saenz, Alex Lai, Sean Cookson, and Charles Stafford won in 3:53.47.

Saenz added a first-place finish in the 50 backstroke in 26.55 seconds, the 100 backstroke at 57.61 seconds and the 50 butterfly in 24.48 seconds

Thiele won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.14, the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.58 and the 200 individual medley at 2:16.96.

Stafford added a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle at 23.10 seconds and won the 100 free in 51.23 seconds.

Hunt was also first in the 50 butterfly in 29.28 seconds.

Liberty Chanin picked up a victory in the 1,000 freestyle at 11:20.49 and Ben Rafalski took first in the men’s race with a time of 11:58.08. Chanin also won the 500 freestyle in 5:34.20.

Both teams wrapped up the day with 400 freestyle relay wins as Chanin, Lauren Olivier, Eleanna Martinez and Hunt were first in 4:00.87 while Stafford, Christan Gutierrez, Daniel Hunt and Rafalski won in 3:48.18.