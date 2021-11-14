Austin College football ends season on seven-game losing streak

Herald Democrat

BROWNWOOD — Austin College ended the season on a seven-game losing streak as the 'Roos finished American Southwest Conference play with a 49-21 loss against Howard Payne.

Howard Payne (7-3, 6-3) outscored the 'Roos (1-8, 1-8) 14-0 in each of the first two quarters and eventually built a 35-0 lead in the third.

Tyler James was 15-of-29 for 105 yards for Austin College and Christian Johnson finished with 60 yards on 16 carries, while Kennon Magers caught seven passes for 45 yards. Jarius Williams had 10 tackles to lead the AC defense.

HPU got on the board less than a minute into the game, connecting on a 79-yard touchdown pass and just over a minute later added an interception return for a touchdown to make it 14-0 at the end of the first.

Otis Lanier, who had the first touchdown for Howard Payne, added another TD grab of 39 yards in the second to make it 21-0 and Jake Parker added a 66-yard touchdown reception to make it 28-0. Landon McKinney was 18-of-22 passing for 397 yards and five scores for Howard Payne.

Parker got on the board again with a nine-yard touchdown in the third before Austin College got into the end zone with a three-yard Makkedah Brown touchdown run at the 2:25 mark of the quarter.

Howard Payne tacked on another score to push it to a 42-7 game before Johnson scored from six yards out to make it 42-14 with just under eight minutes left in the game and Bo Garner had the other AC touchdown on a 10-yard run with 2:41 left to make. HPU got on the board with a short touchdown run a minute later.