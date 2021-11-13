Denison's first-round loss to Ennis is end of an era

ENNIS — The clock struck zeros and Jadarian Price was still running, weaving his way around the field. The truck horns and smoke on the home side signaled a win for the Ennis Lions but the career of one of Denison’s all-time standout running backs would last just a little longer.

There would be no storybook finish for Price and the 31 other seniors trying to deliver Denison a playoff victory. The TD catch didn’t even end up counting — it was erased on a penalty.

For a few extra seconds there was time to enjoy what was about to be the past before Ennis defeated the Yellow Jackets, 47-25, in a Class 5A Division II Region II bi-district match-up to turn Denison’s focus to the future and next season.

The Jackets (7-4) were trying for their first playoff win since 2009. The combined record of the teams to beat the Denison this season sits at 41-3 as they all enter the second round of the bracket and all of the losses came against one of the others.

“Too many big plays. Too much officiating. Our inability to finish a couple times,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “They’re really good and there’s a few things we thought we had a plan for. They had a better athlete in certain situations and it cost us.”

Price finished with 31 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns and also had six catches for 50 yards, Caleb Heavner was 13-of-21 passing for 171 yards with an interception, Dylan DeHorney totaled three receptions for 52 yards, Jack Aleman added a TD run and Logan Voight kicked a field goal for Denison.

Price gained 1,798 yards and 17 TDs on 193 carries this season ended his career with the most carries in school history (728) for 5,095 yards (third-most) and his 59 total touchdowns (53 rushing) are fourth-most in school history. He also tied for the sixth-most receptions in a career with 64.

“You’re not going to replace J.D.,” Whitson said. “Maybe you get someone like him in 23 years. Maybe it’s three years but he’s rare.”

Heavner ended as Denison’s all-time leader in completions (356) and passing yards (4,224) and second in passing TDs (37). His 1,798 yards this season are fourth in school history.

Jackson Gilkey completed 12-of-15 passes for 309 yards and three TDs and also ran for a score, T.T. Cox had 204 yards from scrimmage on just four touches — including a 67-yard TD run and an 89-yard TD catch — and Dee Johnson totaled 145 yards and two scores on 20 carries for Ennis (11-0), which will face Mansfield Timberview in the area round.

After Johnson ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter, Ennis held a 26-3 advantage. But near the end of the quarter the Jackets pulled within a score. An eight-yard drive, all on the ground, ended with Price getting to the right pylon in the middle of the frame.

Denison forced a punt after Ennis reached midfield on the ensuing drive and Price cut up past two defenders through the middle of the defense for a 47-yard touchdown run. Jaren Hendricks caught the two-point conversion and the Jackets were down just 26-18 with 16 seconds to go in the quarter.

“I was so proud of the way they fought in the third quarter,” Whitson said.

A penalty on the kickoff backed the Lions up to their 11. On the first play, Gilkey hit Cox on the left side and he made a move to gain the sideline for an 89-yard TD catch as time expired in the quarter and put Ennis back up by 15.

Denison marched from its 17 to having first-and-goal at the three. The drive chewed up almost half of the fourth quarter and then turned for the worst. An intentional grounding penalty put Denison back at its 25 and eventually a 44-yard field goal try by Voight came up short.

Two plays later Cox got around the left side for a 67-yard TD run to push the Lions further ahead.

Aleman scored on a five-yard run two minutes later but the Jackets couldn’t recover the onside kick and Gilkey scrambled for a nine-yard touchdown with just over a minute left.

Ennis used an accurate passing attack and a big play on special teams for a 19-3 half-time advantage.

The Lions only held a 7-3 lead until the latter stages of the second quarter when Ashton Ehly returned a punt 66 yards for a score with 3:33 left in the half.

Then with just under a minute on the clock, Gilkey hit Gracen Harris in the left side of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown. Gilkey completed 9-of-11 passes for 206 yards in the half.

Denison stopped the two-point conversion to keep it within a two-score margin.

The Jackets made two big defensive stops in their own end. The first was when Johnson was going to have a 45-yard TD catch but Kenyan Kelly caught from him behind, punched the ball loose and Jalik Lewis recovered at the three-yard line.

But on the ensuing drive the Jackets had to punt from their end zone. The Lions took over at the Denison 30. Facing fourth-and-four, Devion Bailey took the direct snap but was stopped for a one-yard gain.

Ennis had taken a 7-3 lead when Johnson powered through the line for a three-yard run with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

The Jackets’ best drive of the first half opened the game and it was still frustrating because Denison had to settle for a field goal after getting inside the five-yard line.

DeHorney, whose 45 receptions this season are fourth-most in school history, caught an 18-yard pass to just outside the red zone and Price picked up 10 yards on a run for first-and-goal at the seven. Two runs each lost a yard and then Price was dragged down at the three after a catch.

Voight made a 20-yard field goal with 7:28 left in the half to cap the 12-play, 74-yard drive.

Out of Denison’s other five possessions in the opening half, only one snap came in Ennis territory and it came on the final play.

One had promise after the Jackets faked a punt with a direct snap to William Wallis, who got three yards on fourth-and-one at the Denison 32. But a couple plays later a personal foul penalty turned a second-and-six into third-and-21 to sabotage a chance to go grab a 10-7 lead in the middle of the second quarter.

“We wanted to create additional possessions or extend possessions and the kids executed it great,” Whitson said. “Bottom line we were trying to keep the football. They’re so explosive that anytime we were snapping it, they weren’t.”