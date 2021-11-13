Whitesboro blasts Breckenridge to advance

Bryce Brakebill

Herald Democrat

FORT WORTH — The Whitesboro passing attack started the playoffs right where it left off in closing out the regular season as the Bearcats jumped all over Breckenridge early and often in a 56-14 victory over the Buckaroos in a 3A Division I Region I bi-district contest at Fort Worth Castleberry.

Whitesboro (7-4) will face Bushland in the area round at 7 p.m. on Friday at Childress. It is a second-round rematch from two years ago.

Mac Harper completed 14-of-20 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score, Jake Hermes totaled six catches for 137 yards and three TDs, Torran Naglestad finished with 133 yards and a score on five receptions and Sean Schares had four catches for 100 yards and a score to go with a touchdown on the ground and Asher Contreras ran 14 times for 77 yards for Whitesboro.

In the last two games, Harper has completed 23-of-40 passes for 670 and 10 touchdowns.

Chase Lehr threw for 179 yards but was picked off three times while Jerry Lawson totaled 14 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown for Breckenridge (4-7).

The Bearcats came out swinging early in the first quarter, racking up points on their opening drive with a deep throw from Harper to Hermes for a 38-yard touchdown.

Breckenridge attempted to bounce back on their next possession, but the Whitesboro defense forced a turnover.

The Bearcats, who finished with 562 yards, capitalized with another Harper touchdown pass to Hermes, this time for 34 yards. Clay Hermes’ pass to Jake Hermes for the two-point conversion gave Whitesboro a 15-0 lead six minutes into the game.

Another deep pass form Harper went in the direction of Naglestad for a 63-yard touchdown and a 22-0 advantage with just under four minutes remaining in the first.

Breckenridge showed some signs of life late in the quarter, starting with a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Anson Rodgers.

The Buckaroos got a two-yard TD run from Lawson to trim the deficit to a single possession heading into the second quarter.

That turned out to be the last bit of success for Breckenridge as Whitesboro shut the Buckaroos down over the final three quarters. The Bearcats forced five turnovers on the night.

Whitesboro then extended its lead with a Schares 17-yard run, followed by Jake Hermes’ final TD of the night — a seven-yard catch with 5:56 to go in the first half for a 29-14 margin.

Jace Sanders had a six-yard touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter and the lead was 49-14 when Harper scored on a five-yard keeper in the final minute of the third.

Schares notched the final touchdown when he hauled in a 42-yard pass from Clay Hermes with 7:47 remaining in the contest.