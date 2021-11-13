Pottsboro wins overtime thriller against Tatum

Herald Democrat

EMORY — Halen Flanagan had a one-yard touchdown to open overtime and the Pottsboro Cardinals advanced with a 56-55 victory when Tatum missed the extra point after its TD in the extra period of a Class 3A Division I Region II bi-district contest.

Pottsboro (6-4) will face Malakoff (8-3), which opened the postseason with a 59-0 victory over Maypearl, in the area round at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sulphur Springs. It is the fourth straight year the two teams have met in the playoffs.

Jett Carroll completed 9-of-14 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and also ran 14 times for 165 yards and a score, Major McBride totaled 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to go with a 75-yard TD catch, Jake Kubik caught five passes for 166 yards and a score and Cooper Townsley returned an interception for a score for the Cardinals.

Kendric Malone ran 25 times for 126 yards and five touchdowns and completed 18-of-30 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns but did throw a pick six and lost a fumble, Jayden Boyd had nine catches for 57 yards and two scores and Kendall Williams added four catches for 65 yards and a TD and three carries for 70 yards for Tatum (8-3), whose losses have all been by a point.

The Eagles had a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force the overtime. There was a 15-yard TD run by Malone a few minutes into the stanza to pull Tatum within a score and he connected with Williams on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left to tie the game at 49.

The Cardinals built up a two-touchdown advantage after three quarters. McBride had a six-yard TD run with 3:49 to go in the third before Tatum answered on a five-yard TD pass from Malone to Boyd.

Kubik had a 69-yard touchdown catch with 36 seconds remaining in the frame to restore the 14-point margin.

Pottsboro was able to take a 35-28 half-time lead with a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter.

Carroll scored on a three-yard run and then hit Jude Bentley for the two-point conversion. Then with just 11 seconds on the clock, Kubik caught a 25-yard TD pass from Carroll.

It was a response to consecutive Tatum touchdowns that gave the Eagles a 28-20 lead. Malone found Boyd for a 52-yard touchdown with 8:19 on the clock and then he had a 10-yard scoring run with 4:07 left in the half.

The Cardinals had taken a 20-14 lead on a 12-yard run from McBride early in the second quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter but Pottsboro trailed 14-13 after 12 minutes because of a missed extra point.

Carroll hit McBride for his long touchdown catch less than a minute into the game but Malone notched the first of his TDs on a 34-yard run a little more than minute later.

Townsley put Pottsboro back in front when he picked off a pass and brought it back 28 yards to give the Cardinals a 13-7 advantage with 4:38 remaining in the first.

Malone scored from two yards out with just under two minutes to go in the frame for the one-point lead.