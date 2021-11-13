Lady Tigers earn second straight state tourney berth

MIDLOTHIAN — Every team in the region gave it their best shot, but the Gunter Lady Tigers proved they were no one-year wonder.

In order to do that, however, they treated all the moments from their appearance at state a year ago to the current situation exactly the same. Gunter was the defending region champ and yet they made sure to approach the season as If they were the underdogs, the program still chasing that first appearance in the final four.

“I don’t think we went through it thinking we were the region frontrunners,” Lady Tigers head coach Katelyn Gill said. “Just trying to work hard every day. The focus never goes beyond what’s in front of them.”

While Gunter may not have viewed itself as the favorites, it certainly played like one — with a sweep in each round of the bracket, the latest a 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 victory over Boyd in the Class 3A Region II final.

The Lady Tigers (36-7) advanced to the state semifinals again and will face Lorena (39-4) at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland for a spot in the state championship match. Defending champ Bushland (32-5) and Columbus (38-8) will play in the other semifinal at 1 p.m.

Rayanna Mauldin had 12 kills, Hanna Rubis totaled 11 kills, Aubrey Walton chipped in eight kills and Miranda Putnicki and Shae Pruiett added five kills apiece for Gunter.

“We had to get this done. We knew we had to get it done. We couldn’t mess around,” Pruiett said.

Added Malison Fisher, the other senior Lady Tiger: “We came in with the attitude that we worked too hard for this and we knew everything that was at stake. We had to earn it though.”

Boyd (38-5) was trying to make the state tournament for the third time in five years and came out fired up to try and dethrone the Lady Tigers. Kylie Hays landed a kill to tie Game 1 at six and the Lady Jackets took their first lead at 8-7.

Hays gave Boyd an 11-8 advantage and the lead was 14-10 before Gunter called a time-out.

“We had to regroup. Our girls had to sell out,” Gill said. “Everybody flies around and gives up everything to make a play.”

The Lady Tigers took back momentum following the break with four straight points. A service error put Boyd back in front at 16-15 but it would be the last time the Lady Jackets led the opener. Gunter had a 7-1 run where it dominated at the net and every point was on a kill. Rubis had three, Mauldin added a pair and Walton and Pruiett each landed their own as the Lady Tigers went up 22-17.

Autumn Hays overpowered a block for Boyd but the Lady Tigers finished off Game 1 with kills by Pruiett, Mauldin and Putnicki to close the frame.

“We came out too passive trying to place balls,” Gill said. “We had to set our feet and swing with authority.”

The Lady Tigers took early control in Games 2 and 3 to earn the sweep.

Boyd’s only leads in the second stanza came as the teams traded points at the start before Gunter went up 3-2 and never looked back. Rubis sandwiched kills around one by Walton for a 9-5 advantage and the Lady Tigers then notched four straight points to go ahead 14-7.

Gunter widened the gap to double digits at 22-12 and cruised from there to clinch the 2-0 advantage.

The Lady Jackets were up 3-1 in Game 3 but it didn’t last long. Putnicki had a pair of kills during a 5-0 burst to go in front and then Walton dominated a 5-0 run with three kills as Gunter took a 13-6 lead.

There was no final push from Boyd. Gunter had a stretch where it earned eight of 10 points to all but seal the deal. Mauldin’s ace put the Lady Tigers one point away and Putnicki’s block clinched the match.

Gunter reached its fourth straight region final with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 victory against White Oak (38-3) in the region semifinals.

Mauldin had 15 kills and 15 digs, Rubis totaled eight kills, Abby Elmore finished with six kills and six blocks, Adilynn Henry handed out 21 assists to go with eight digs, Pruiett finished with 19 assists and eight digs and Briley Singleton collected 12 digs.

Region semifinals

Class 2A Region II

Crawford 3, Tom Bean 0

In Princeton, the Tom Bean Lady Tomcats matched the best season in program history by reaching the region semifinals for the second straight season before a 25-18, 25-5, 25-19 loss to Crawford.

Crawford (43-7), which eliminated Tom Bean (33-5) in the region semis last season, advanced to the state tournament with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11 victory against Bremond in the region final.

The Lady Tomcats set a school record for victories and reached the region semifinals for just the third time.