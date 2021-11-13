Basketball Roundup — Sherman squads, Denison girls picked up victories

Herald Democrat

Vontrelle Sanders scored 19 points as the Sherman Bearcats opened their season with a 54-47 victory against Leadership Prep in their first game in their new gymnasium.

Kasai Burton finished with 13 points and eight assists, Ashton Alexander totaled nine points and six rebounds and Elijah Chapman chipped in six points and eight rebounds for Sherman, which plays at Krum on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 39, Texoma Christian 37

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 10 points for Texoma Christian during a non-district loss against Pottsboro.

Cody Keller also finished with 10 points and Carson Russell totaled seven points for Texoma Christian (1-1), which hosts Dallas Lutheran on Friday.

Girls

Mavs Fall Classic

Consolation Bracket

Sherman 59, Dallas Hillcrest 29

In Frisco, Andre’sha Luper scored 19 points as Sherman won the consolation title at the Mavs Fall Classic at Frisco Heritage.

Brooklyn Fielder had 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team and Shamiah Johnson added seven points for Sherman (4-3), which hosts Paris North Lamar on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cats advanced to the consolation final with a 45-33 win over Richardson. Jaliyah Guess scored 11 points, Fielder added 10 points, Johnson totaled eight points and Lily Ball chipped in seven points.

Sherman also had a 53-41 win against Newman Smith. Fielder and Johnson each finished with 11 points, Ball added 10 points, Guess chipped in eight points and Ally Baker finished with seven points.

Non-district

Denison 40, Greenville 37

In Greenville, Jada Mathews and Elle Morris each scored eight points as the Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Greenville in non-district action.

Kaelie Massenburg added seven points and LaTiria Hill chipped in five points for Denison (2-1), which hosts Frisco Independence on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 55, Valley View 24

In Valley View, Natalie Alexander scored 16 points as Whitewright opened the season with a victory against Valley View.

Alice DeAssumpcao added 11 points for Whitewright, which plays at Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Dodd City 52, Van Alstyne 51

In Van Alstyne, Bailey Henderson scored 17 points during the Lady Panthers’ non-district loss to defending 1A champion Dodd City.

Ryleigh Miller added nine points, Lanie Thorpe chipped in eight points and Keelyn Miller totaled six points for Van Alstyne (1-1), which hosts Farmersville on Tuesday night.

Lindsey Mauppin and Ali Preas each scored 14 points for Dodd City.