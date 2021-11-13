Baker helps Bells blow by Blooming Grove

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

WILLS POINT — Bo Baker finished with five touchdowns and scored three different ways — including returning the opening kickoff for a TD — to lead the Bells Panthers to a 40-12 victory over the Blooming Grove Lions in a Class 3A Division II Region II bi-district contest.

Bells (8-3) will get a rematch with Eastland in the area round at 7 p.m. on Friday at Boyd.

Baker gained 182 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to go with a 26-yard TD catch and his kickoff return score, Blake Rolen ran six times for 39 yards and a touchdown to go with his lone pass that ended in the end zone and Grady Waldrip finished with 15 carries for 65 yards for the Panthers.

Kelton Bell totaled 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries while Levi Hopper ran 16 times for 52 yards and was 7-of-16 passing for 69 yards with an interception for Blooming Grove (6-4).

Blooming Grove deferred to the second half and the decision put them immediately behind as Baker ran back the kickoff 73 yards to give Bells a 7-0 advantage just nine seconds into the game.

After forcing a turnover on downs and taking over at the 44-yard line, the Panthers needed just four plays to extend their lead when Rolen connected with Baker for a TD pass.

Baker gave Bells a 20-0 lead with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter when he broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers didn’t waste much time adding to the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Baker had a 33-yard TD run less than two minutes into the frame.

Five minutes after that Baker pushed the margin to 33-0 on a 65-yard touchdown run.

Blooming Grove was able to put together a scoring drive as the first half was coming to a close when Bell had a one-yard touchdown run.

The Lions scored to open the second half on a 56-yard run by Kelton to cut the margin to 33-12 less than two minutes into the third quarter but Blooming Grove would be held scoreless the rest of the way.

Rolen had a one-yard touchdown run with 8:44 left in the game to close out the scoring.