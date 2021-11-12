Tioga's improvement doesn't take away sting of bi-district loss

PRINCETON — The game was out of reach as the minutes counted down when the timeout was called. It was part of a drive which would end in a touchdown but was geared more towards next season than the closing moments of this one.

“I told them I was going to keep calling timeouts and we were going to keep fighting until the end,” Tioga head coach Chad Rogers said. “These kids have done everything we’ve asked. They’ve worked hard and we’ve improved so much.”

It was a message sent to a bevy of Bulldogs returning next fall that despite the 56-33 loss to Celeste in a Class 2A Division I Region II bi-district contest, all of their actions throughout the program’s best effort since moving up from the six-man ranks in 2018 have only raised expectations in Rogers’ first year leading the team.

“Expectations were low outside of the program. These kids had high expectations for themselves,” Rogers said. “I’m proud of them and a new coaching staff and what we’ve been able to do in such a short time.”

Tioga went from a 1-8 to finishing 5-6, earning as many victories as the previous three years combined. The Bulldogs went into the final game with a chance for a share of the 5-2A (I) title with a victory a year going winless in district play. Tioga averaged nine points a year ago — this season they topped 21 points in every game but one.

The improvement wasn’t enough to take down Celeste (8-2), which will face Crawford in the area round, and get the program’s first playoff win since a six-man state semifinal run in 2017. Logan Westbrook had 27 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Dorpinghaus finished with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Alex Catarino kicked a field goal for the Bulldogs.

Michael Connelly completed 16-of-21 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns while Holden Lamm finished with six catches for 104 yards and a score, Jawonte Stephens had 16 carries for 111 yards and a TD and also caught a touchdown pass and Anthony Powell ran for three touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who finished with 540 yards.

Tioga picked up a pair of touchdowns in the final eight minutes for a more respectable margin. Dorpinghaus had a six-yard TD run with 7:27 left and then Westbrook kept around the left end and won a race to the pylon with four seconds remaining. Jeremiah Deleon ran in the conversion after both touchdowns.

By that time Celeste had broken the game open with four straight touchdown drives to start the second half.

Connelly found Lamm for a 17-yard TD pass early in the third and after the Blue Devils recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, they needed just two plays to make it 42-17 on Powell’s 29-yard run.

Tioga turned it over on downs at the Celeste 35 as the Bulldogs tried to close the gap and Powell scored from a yard out late in the third.

Connelly finished the scoring for Celeste with a 27-yard pass to Qua Stephens with 10:30 remaining.

After taking a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves down 28-17 at half-time as Celeste used some big plays to control the second quarter.

“We hit them in the mouth and they responded,” Rogers said. “They hit us in the mouth and it took us a while to respond.”

The Blue Devils scored on four straight possessions, the last when Stephens took a toss to the right for a five-yard TD with just under two minutes remaining on the clock.

It was a response to Tioga pulling within four points on Westbrook’s 68-yard touchdown run where he raced through the middle of the defense, splitting a pair of oncoming Blue Devils downfield to make it a 21-17 deficit for the Bulldogs in the middle of the second quarter.

The Blue Devils scored on the opening snap of the second quarter when Stephens caught a pass out of the backfield on the left side and eventually dragged a couple defenders across the goal line for a 39-yard catch that was Celeste’s first touchdown.

The Bulldogs were stopped on fourth-and-one at the Blue Devil 46 and Celeste needed just four plays to take the lead. Powell kept on a two-yard run around the right end with 9:17 to go in the half.

Tioga went three-and-out and the Blue Devils got a 38-yard touchdown throw from Connelly to Zakyrn Drennon deep to the right side for the 21-10 advantage before the teams traded TDs to end the half.

Tioga recovered the opening kickoff at the Celeste 15-yard line after the pooch kick bounced backwards and Cameron Bylerly jumped on it for the Bulldogs.

Six plays later Dorpinghaus scored on a one-yard run through the middle of the line.

Celeste’s first possession made it all the way to the three-yard line but Powell’s third-and-one keeper saw him swarmed for a five-yard loss and Connelly’s fourth-down throw to the end zone was incomplete.

The Bulldogs gained a first down and had to punt, but Westbrook flipped the field with a punt that had the Blue Devils starting in their territory. On the second play of the series, Stephens got stood up at the line of scrimmage, fumbled and Carson Lewter recovered to give Tioga the ball at midfield.

Despite getting into the red zone, the drive stalled and the Bulldogs had to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Alex Catarino in the final minute of the first quarter.