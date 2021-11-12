Storm volleyball ends regular season with rivalry loss

Herald Democrat

ADA, Okla. — Errors proved costly as Southeastern Oklahoma State closed out the regular season with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 loss at rival East Central in Great American Conference action.

The Savage Storm to (8-18, 5-11) must wait for other results in the conference to see if it will earn one of the final two spots in the GAC Tournament.

Mya Afflerbach led Southeastern with eight kills and three blocks while Caroline Griffith added seven kills, Madison Martinez chipped in five kills, Ruthie Forson handed out 25 assists, McKenzie Turkoly collected 12 digs and Grace Shehadeh totaled 11 digs.