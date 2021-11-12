Palmer pulls away to eliminate Whitewright

Herald Democrat

NEVADA — The Whitewright Tigers hung tough with District 7-3A (II) champion Palmer for a half before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 32-7 victory in a Class 3A Division II Region II bi-district game at Community.

Palmer (8-3) will face either Callisburg or Dublin in the area round next week.

Xy'Rion Daniels had the lone touchdown for Whitewright (4-7), which was trying to earn its first postseason victory since 2016.

The Tigers were down 12-0 early in the second quarter when Maverick Sartain hauled in a long pass from Kayden Carraway inside the 10-yard line and Daniels finished off the drive to make it a five-point margin with 10 minutes to go in the first half.

It remained a 12-7 game into the third quarter until Cayden Langthorn had a TD catch and Elijah Hernandez scored on the ground to push Palmer's advantage to 25-7.

Cutter Burrow had a touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.