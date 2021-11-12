Gunter stomps Scurry-Rosser to open the playoffs

Herald Democrat

MESQUITE — Hudson Graham completed 7-of-10 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns and ran six times for 87 yards and a score as the Gunter Tigers opened the playoffs with a 62-7 victory over Scurry-Rosser in a Class 3A Division II Region II bi-district match-up at Memorial Stadium.

Gunter (11-0), which scored at least 50 points for the sixth time this season, will face either Henrietta or Millsap in the area round next week.

Cannon Lemberg had a pair of catches for 89 yards and a TD and also returned an interception for a score, Ethan Sloan ran six times for 32 yards and two touchdowns and also caught three passes for 56 yards and a TD, Cole Lemons finished with two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown and Ivy Hellman and Hayden Kinnemer scored on the ground for the Tigers, who had five touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 49-0 lead at the break.

Graham kicked off the scoring with a two-yard run from Graham and then Sloan had a short touchdown run to give Gunter a 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In the next 12 minutes Graham had all three of his touchdown passes, connecting first with Lemons on a 34-yarder and then with Lemberg from 29 yards out. In between Sloan had a five-yard touchdown run.

Graham hit Sloan for a 14-yard TD before Hellman capped the quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run and the 49-0 advantage.

Lemberg returned an interception, one of three turners by Scurry-Rosser (5-6), down the left sideline 25 yards for a touchdown and Kinnemer closed out the scoring for Gunter in the third quarter.

Scurry-Rosser avoided the shutout when Tanner Vaughn threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Rowdy Miller with eight minutes left in the game. Vaughn completed 21-of-34 passes for 183 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

The Wildcats, who finished with 27 carries for 64 yards, became the seventh opponent to score in single digits against Gunter.