Herald Democrat

Josh Robinson scored 29 points as Grayson College defeated Tyler Junior College, 97-81, in non-conference action at Viking Gymnasium to earn its fourth straight victory.

D.J. Thomas added 19 points, Rajeir Jones totaled 16 points and Aseem Luckey and Tyrone Williams each chipped in 14 points for Grayson (4-1), which hosts Murray State College at 7 p.m. on Saturday.