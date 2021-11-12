Austin College women's hoops falls in season-opener

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's basketball team struggled to get going offensively in a 74-44 loss against No. 15 UT-Dallas to open the season in Hughey Gym.

Kacie West was the lone Austin College player to reach double digits with 15 points. Carrie Johnson came off the bench and finished with seven points and six rebounds, while Natalie McCoy chipped in six points for the 'Roos, who shot 22.4 percent from the floor.

Austin College plays at Rhodes College at 1 p.m. on Sunday.