Jackets welcome a return to normalcy this season

Things never got on the right track for the Yellow Jackets last season, and the major reason for that was because football season and basketball season were placed on parallel tracks.

Rather than intersect at the usual time in mid-November, the COVID-19 precautionary changes to the UIL calendar pushed back the start of the 5A football season by a month — but kept basketball season at its regular starting point.

With so much crossover between rosters, Denison’s full hoops lineup had a day of practice before its first 10-5A game and played almost an exclusively district schedule. It was not an ideal setup and the results showed.

This time around there’s a little more of an adjustment period and the Yellow Jackets will hope it pays off when they open the season at Melissa on Tuesday night.

“We get to have normal work. More practice time than last year by a mile,” DHS head coach Dale Rhodes said. “I feel like we missed out the way the season was. We got the guys for a day and it was right into district. We had someone test positive and then we’re down two weeks.”

The Yellow Jackets finished 1-17 overall and 0-13 in district play, a step back from a 12-19 season that was a winning record before a 1-9 district mark and just two years removed from a playoff spot.

“We lost that time to grow, build our basketball skill and knowledge,” Rhodes said. “We’ve been working hard to improve and continue to get better. I’m excited to get started.”

There were only a couple of seniors on last year’s roster, which was mainly populated by juniors. But there could be some changes because of the futures players have on the football field.

Jadarian Price, who was an honorable mention all-district pick, won’t return as he will enroll early at Notre Dame to get a head start on his college football career. Caleb Heavner, who was first-team all-district, might not be back as he searches for his college home to continue playing quarterback. Two other potential Division I signees, Dameon Smallwood and Jalik Lewis, could also not return.

Rhodes said he is fine with whatever decisions get made.

“I don’t want them to mess up anything for their future, especially when basketball isn’t what they are going to college for,” Rhodes said. “They can play if that’s what they want to do.”

The Jackets will still bring over several players once football ends, including Trey Rhodes and De’Teaurean Johnson who were honorable mention all-district choices as juniors.

Others joining for their final season include Jakalen Fields and Corey Roberts while sophomore Kenyan Kelly gets added to the mix.

“There’s a bunch a seniors. They know what to expect and how to do things. That was the plan as sophomores to prepare them for this,” Rhodes said. “It means good things can happen.”

There are three Jackets who have been in the gym since practices started and will be on the roster. Senior Ross Hall has been a three-year letterman and seen starting minutes, junior Braylen Gentry is coming up from the junior varsity and freshman D.J. Smith, who is pushing six-foot-eight, will start with the varsity.

“I can’t justify not having him with his size,” Rhodes said.

The roster might be in flux early on with the potential to grow as district play approaches.

“I’d like to keep at least 12,” Rhodes said. “They’re all athletes. They can all run. They can all jump. They’ll need to get in basketball shape. Last year we didn’t have that time. We do now.”

The Jackets will play non-district contests against Anna, Pottsboro, Celina, North Lamar and Greenville in addition to competing in the Greenville Tournament and the M.T. Rice Tournament, which is hosted by former Denison standout and current Waco Midway head coach Eric McDade, before starting 10-5A play at Sherman on Dec. 21.

Denison is again in a district with Sherman, Wylie East, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Princeton, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill.