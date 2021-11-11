Van Alstyne athletes celebrate their signings

Griff Servati

For the Herald Democrat

Four standout Van Alstyne athletes signed their national letters of intent to compete at the next level ahead of their high school seasons.

J.J. Boling made his choice for basketball just days before his senior season kicked off while softball player Kelsie Adams and baseball players Mathew Crawford and Justus Hill will head into their final campaigns this spring having locked in where they will continue their playing careers.

Boling signed to play for Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

“Since middle school, I have been working on this dream to play basketball in college,” he said.

Boling has been a four-year starter for the Panthers and was the All-Texomaland Player of the Year as a junior.

Boling had a big reason to select SAGU as his place to shine,

"My brothers play there, and I have seen the environment and want to play with my brothers," he said.

Both Noah and Isaiah Boling, who were also standout players for head coach Russell Best at Van Alstyne, were a part of Southwestern Assemblies of God’s run to the NAIA national championship game.

Boling never played with either of his brothers on the same team as they graduated before he entered high school.

Adams signed to play at the highest level of collegiate softball with Division I University of Memphis University.

“It feels really good. I worked my entire life for this, and it is finally coming true," she said.

On making her decision on Memphis, she said, "atmosphere, coaches and teammates, and it was my home."

Adams was grateful in thanking the Van Alstyne community for helping her achieve this step, "putting the name on my back and helping her get to where I am today."

Adams led the Lady Panthers to the region semifinals this past spring, which was the program’s best finish since 1998.

Crawford signed to play baseball at Temple College.

“Took a big weight off my shoulders,” he said. "I met the coaches my freshman year, bonded, and since then fell in love with the school."

Hill will continue his baseball career with Arlington Baptist College. Hill, a pitcher for the Panthers, said that he "felt at home, and the coaches were good to me. It looked like I could learn a lot there."