Herald Democrat

Daiysha Brown scored 20 points for Grayson College but South Plains College earned a 78-71 victory over the Lady Vikings to open the Grayson College Classic at Viking Gymnasium.

Marta Duda had 13 points, Promise Taylor added 12 points, Kiyara Howard-Garza chipped In 11 points and Diaka Berete finished with 10 points for Grayson College (2-2), which continues tourney play against New Mexico Junior College at 3 p.m. on Friday.