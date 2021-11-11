Experienced Cats look to make playoff breakthrough

The Bearcats are stuck in a cycle made of their own doing. They have shown they are good enough to compete for a playoff spot and head into the final handful of games on the schedule in the mix to get one of the coveted slots in the top half of the standings.

But unfortunately the last weeks in the last couple of seasons have not gone the Cats’ way and they end up on the wrong side of the line.

Getting over that hump with an experienced lineup is the goal as Sherman opens its season by hosting Leadership Prep on Friday night.

“The fact is they have the experience. They have the heartbreak,” SHS head coach Jordan Marks said. “The overtime game at The Colony in January was essentially the difference in making the playoffs. They are right there and they know it.”

One thing Sherman will need to deal with early on is an influx of dual-sport athletes making their way over from football. Some of the key players who had only been gym rats found their way to the gridiron this season, altering the preparation leading into the season opener.

“It was a bit of an adjustment. The first few weeks of practice might be different. They have to get into basketball shape,” Marks said. “The good thing is they already know how I teach. They know what’s going on so we can hit the ground running. We’re going to get around 15 games before we open district. If we have to course-correct, we’ll course-correct.”

Last season the Bearcats finished 12-13 overall and fifth in the 10-5A standings, two games back of The Colony for the final postseason berth. The program hasn’t advanced past the regular season since 2018 but feels it is ready to make the push which ends that drought.

Sherman did lose some key pieces to graduation — Jalarien Wilson was second-team all-district and Dionte Agnew was honorable mention all-district.

“We’re not going to replace Jalarien with one person,” Marks said. “We’ll try to get a committee of guys to do what he did for us.”

But at times the Bearcats will still be able to put out a starting lineup where four players have at least three years of varsity experience under their belts.

Leading the way is point guard Kasai Burton, who followed up being Newcomer of the Year with a first-team all-district selection as a junior.

“It’s the fine-tuning of things with Kasai. Kasai makes everybody around him better,” Marks said. “Can you control the tempo on both ends of the floor? He had a really good summer. He wants to get us to the playoffs.”

Sherman did have the district’s top newcomer for the second straight season as Vontrelle Sanders took that honor as a sophomore following a late call-up as a freshman.

“I think defenses are going to do different things to try and stop him but we have some things we can do with him and Kasai that can mess with defenses,” Marks said.

Senior Elijah Chapman, another long-term varsity mainstay, was named honorable mention all-district and Ashton Alexander is entering his fourth year on the varsity.

There are also a couple of seniors looking to provide bigger roles than a year ago as Zacoreian Harris, Jacob Lester and Anthony Gionfriddo return. Senior Zach Dixon is also an option off the bench.

Junior Phoenix Grant returns to the court after not playing last season while some underclassmen may also get a chance to contribute — sophomore Creed Dobbs and freshmen Jordan Molina and Vonta Sanders are in the mix, although Sanders is sidelined for the next month with a broken finger.

The Bearcats will play non-district contests against Krum, Denton, Sulphur Springs, McKinney Boyd, Flower Mound and Decatur in addition to competing in the Chisholm Trail Tournament, Highway 5 Tournament and Byron Nelson Tournament before starting 10-5A play when it hosts Denison on Dec. 21.

Sherman is again in a district with Denison, Wylie East, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Princeton, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill.