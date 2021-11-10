Jackets try for upset, first playoff win since '09

As the Denison Yellow Jackets enter the playoffs, they open against an opponent that is no bigger or badder than some of the teams which have already dotted their schedule.

There is no intimidation factor in going up against a ranked team on the road. But there is pressure for a large senior core to produce some playoff success for a program that hasn’t earned a postseason victory in more than a decade.

“The overriding feeling coming in this spring was to get this program to the second round,” first-year head coach Brent Whitson said. “That’s been the message since we got here. It’s also just the first step on the ladder.”

Denison (7-3) will be trying to deliver a message to the rest of the bracket as it travels to Ennis (10-0) for a Class 5A Division II Region II bi-district contest at Lion Memorial Stadium.

The winner will face either Mansfield Timberview or Dallas Kimball in the area round next week.

“We know what we have to do. We have to play well,” Whitson said. “The defense has to get enough stops. The offense needs to control the ball and take care of the football. If we do those things we have a really good chance.”

The Jackets are trying for their first playoff victory since making a run to the state semifinals in 2009. Denison has reached the playoffs three of the previous five seasons but didn’t get past the first round with two of the losses by single digits.

Standing in the way is a perennial power with four state titles to its credit and playoff appearances every season since 1996 except for a three-year stretch from 2009-11.

“I always talk about with seniors — this could be your last Monday practice so make it a great one. This could be your last Tuesday practice so make it a great one,” Whitson said. “They are a very close group. If this is a family, how desperate are you to keep playing together?”

Ennis is the third team Denison will face that is ranked in the Top 10 in the state — the Lions are at No. 3 in the final poll — and all of those match-ups have been on the road. Lovejoy and Frisco beat the Jackets in different ways; the other defeat was to a one-loss Frisco Liberty squad.

“We played bad in spots and good in spots and the results showed that,” Whitson said. “There’s upsets every year. To get out of this deal in Region II you’ve got to get through Aledo or Lovejoy or Ennis, and then there’s Frisco and Liberty who beat us. It doesn’t matter which way you go.”

Denison bounced back from the loss to Liberty with a 43-0 victory over Princeton to end 7-5A (II) play.

Jadarian Price had 12 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass while Caleb Heavner completed 11-of-19 passes for 133 yards and two TDs and Jack Aleman finished with 110 yards and a score on nine carries.

The Jackets shut out the Panthers for the second straight season, getting interceptions from Jalik Lewis and Lane Tharp while holding Princeton to just 157 yards — including four yards on 28 carries.

Ennis, which made the region final two years ago, had a second straight undefeated regular season where there were some close calls early before the Lions cruised to the District 8-5A (II) title.

The largest margin of victory in the first three games was 14 points and included a 36-29 win over Keller Fossil Ridge and a 22-21 overtime win against Waxahachie. In the seven games since, Ennis has won every game by at least 24 points — including closing out district play with a 48-0 victory against fifth-place Corsicana.

“A really good football team. They’re going to make plays,” Whitson said. “They get a lot of attention for throwing it but they’re really a run-first team. You always think about passing when it’s a Sam Harrell-led team.”

Jackson Gilkey completed 19-of-22 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, Skylan Simmons totaled six catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, Gracen Harris finished with seven receptions for 80 yards and Devion Beasley ran for a pair of TDs.

Gilkey has completed 132-of-197 throws on the season for 2,085 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Dee Johnson leads the Lions with 987 yards and 11 touchdowns on 142 carries despite missing three games while Beasley is an effective option near the end zone — he has 42 carries for 262 yards and 14 TDs. Gilkey has also chipped in five touchdowns on the ground.

Harris, a freshman, is the top wideout with 68 catches for 1,148 yards and 10 touchdowns. Simmons is next with 29 receptions for 375 yards and four TDs while T.T Cox is at 340 yards and three scores on 12 catches.

Eric Gonzalez (128) and Edgar Gabriola (116) are the leading tacklers for a unit that is giving up 16.7 points per game.

“They have the best speed we’ve seen defensively all year,” Whitson said.

5A D-II Region II Bi-district

What: Denison at Ennis

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM