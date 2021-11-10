Week 12 Texoma High School Football Previews

Denison at Ennis

What: Class 5A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lion Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 7-3; Ennis 10-0

Last week: Denison won 43-0 against Princeton; Ennis won 48-0 against Corsicana

Series: Denison leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2001 (Ennis won 48-13 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Denison: WR Keegan Pruitt, DB Kenyan Kelly; Ennis: QB Jackson Gilkey, LB Eric Gonzalez

Notable: Denison is trying for its first playoff victory since 2009 … The Denison wins in the series came during non-district play between 1943-46 … Ennis has made the playoffs every season since 1996 except for a three-year stretch from 2009-11

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Mansfield Timberview-Dallas Kimball winner in the area round

Van Alstyne vs. Iowa Park

What: Class 4A Division II Region I Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Saginaw Chisholm Trail

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 7-3; Iowa Park 5-4

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 44-10 against Aubrey; Iowa Park won 56-7 against Vernon

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Jackson Allen, LB Caden Whitley; Iowa Park: WR Mason Cravens, LB Riley Stanford

Notable: Van Alstyne is trying to earn its second playoff win in the past three years … A victory would give VA at least eight wins in a season for the first time since 2017 … Iowa Park is trying to make the second round for the eighth straight season

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Lubbock Estacado-Monahans winner in the area round

Whitesboro vs. Breckenridge

What: Class 3A Division I Region I Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Fort Worth Castleberry

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 6-4; Breckenridge 4-6

Last week: Whitesboro won 52-9 against Peaster; Breckenridge won 61-0 against San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Jake Hermes, LB Jacob Smith; Breckenridge: RB Jerry Lawson, DB Julio Eutimio

Notable: The Bearcats return to the postseason after a one-year absence which ended a nine-year playoff streak … The two have a common opponent in Bells. Whitesboro beat the Panthers, 40-34, in overtime in the season-opener while Breckenridge lost to the Panthers, 41-20, in Week 3 … Breckenridge won only two games combined the previous two seasons

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Bushland-Slaton winner in the area round

Pottsboro vs. Tatum

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Emory Rains

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 5-4; Tatum 8-2

Last week: Pottsboro lost 49-20 against Winnsboro; Tatum lost 28-27 against Sabine

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Pottsboro: RB Major McBride, LB Cole Bynum; Tatum: QB Kendrick Malone, DB Jackson Richardson

Notable: Pottsboro extends its school record with a 12th straight playoff appearance … The five victories are the lowest regular-season total by the Cardinals since 2009 … Both of Tatum’s losses are by a single point.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Malakoff-Maypearl winner in the area round

Gunter vs. Scurry-Rosser

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 10-0; Scurry-Rosser 5-5

Last week: Gunter won 49-7 against S&S; Scurry-Rosser won 60-6 against Corsicana Mildred

Series: Scurry-Rosser leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2013 (Scurry-Rosser won 25-21 in the area round)

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Saul Rodriguez, DL Nick Bullard; Scurry-Rosser: QB Tanner Vaughan, LB Bryce Chambers

Notable: The prior playoff meeting between the two was also at Mesquite Memorial Stadium … Gunter has made the postseason every year since 1999 and is seeking its sixth straight region title … Scurry-Rosser won its final three games, by a combined score of 158-6, to make the playoffs.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Millsap-Henrietta winner in the area round

Bells vs. Blooming Grove

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Wills Point

Records: Bells 7-3; Blooming Grove 6-3

Last week: Bells did not play; Blooming Grove won 66-12 against Rice

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: RB Brock Baker, LB Koehler High; Blooming Grove: QB Levi Hopper, LB Ben Baumgartner

Notable: Bells is trying to reach the second round for the third straight season, which would be a first for the program … The Panthers extended their school record with an eighth straight playoff appearance … Blooming Grove hasn’t won a playoff game since 2013

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Eastland-City View winner in the area round

Whitewright vs. Palmer

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Community

Records: Whitewright 4-6; Palmer 7-3

Last week: Whitewright lost 44-13 against Leonard; Palmer won 68-6 against Dallas Gateway

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitewright: QB Kayden Carraway, K Allison Peck; Palmer: QB Elijah Hernandez, LB Collin Graves

Notable: Whitewright is trying for its first playoff victory since 2016 … The Tigers have scored 14 points or fewer in six games … Palmer has made the playoffs the past four seasons, the last three as a district champion

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Callisburg-Dublin winner in the area round

Tioga vs. Celeste

What: Class 2A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Princeton

Records: Tioga 5-5; Celeste 7-2

Last week: Tioga lost 48-15 against Alvord; Celeste did not play

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Tioga won 36-28)

Players to watch: Tioga: WR Tyler Henley, DL Dalton Stanley; Celeste: WR Holden Lamm, LB Brody Pryor

Notable: Tioga has won as many games this season as the previous three years combined since moving up to 11-man football … The Bulldogs are trying for their first 11-man playoff victory … The Blue Devils, who have won five straight games, had the bye to end district play

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Crawford-Dawson winner in the area round