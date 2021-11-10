Sherman shuts down Frisco Heritage

The musical chairs for the Lady Bearcats’ starting lineup during the first week of the season has been through no fault of their own. Injuries are taking an early toll on the roster and it seemed like when one returned to the court, another had just exited.

Despite the constant shuffling, Sherman had a pair of close losses over the weekend. When there were more changes for their latest outing, the Lady Cats were able to get key minutes from their bench and a stingy defense for a 41-31 victory over Frisco Heritage in non-district action during the first game in Sherman’s new gymnasium.

“We’ve had people step up. It makes you feel good to see they can step up and fill roles,” SHS head coach Kara Skinner said. “Credit the kids on the bench. They did their job. They held their own.”

Shamiah Johnson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Ally Baker finished with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals and Jaliyah Guess chipped in five points for Sherman (1-2), which opens play at the Mavs Fall Classic against Frisco Centennial at Centennial at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Lexi Harrison scored six points and Rylee Cohen added five points for Frisco Heritage (0-1), which edged past the Lady Bearcats last season, 47-44, but went cold after holding a six-point lead at the end of the first.

Sherman never trailed after the middle of the second quarter.

“To an extent this is about learning to win. There’s something to be said for kids seeing what it takes to win,” Skinner said for a group that won just five times last season. “You want to see them keep pushing and keep the foot on the gas. Sometimes we get a little sloppy.”

Sherman lost its leading scorer from a year ago, Destiny Briscoe, to an ankle sprain in the season-opener. Guess hurt her knee in that one and then reinjured it with six-and-half-minutes remaining against Frisco Heritage. Baker was making her first appearance against the Lady Coyotes after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

The effort from all the mixing and matching — nine of the 10 Lady Cats who played scored — showed the potential for what Sherman believes it can be at full strength.

“If we get the kids going at the same time, what is it going to look like?” Skinner mused. “We feel like we have the right pieces; we just need them to have a chance to play together.”

The Lady Bearcats took control by dominating the second quarter. They went into the frame down six and went into half-time up 10 after outscoring the Lady Coyotes by an 18-2 margin.

Guess scored twice in the first minute, Baker tied the score with a turnaround jumper and then Johnson scored underneath for an 18-16 lead.

Elizabeth Ocampo answered at the other end and her bucket with 3:48 left in the half was the only points Frisco Heritage would manage in the quarter.

Six different Lady Cats contributed to the 10-0 run that ended the half, capped by Brooklyn Fielder’s layup right before the buzzer, for a 28-18 advantage at the break.

Frisco Heritage’s shooting woes carried over as the Lady Coyotes made just five shots in the final two quarters. It took almost seven minutes for Heritage to get on the board in the third, part of a nearly 11 minute drought dating back to the first half, when Kyndal Box made a jumper.

By that point Sherman held a 16-point lead and it was a 34-21 margin going to the final eight minutes.

The Lady Cats hit just three shots in the second half but made free throws in the fourth to hold off Heritage. Andre’sha Luper’s two free throws were the only points in the first three-and-half minutes of the quarter and the closest the Lady Coyotes got was on a three from Cohen with 3:15 remaining that made it 39-31.

Sherman held Heritage scoreless the rest of the way to earn the win.

The Lady Cats jumped to a quick 7-2 lead as Baker and Johnson hit jumpers before Evelyne Charske drilled a three from the right corner.

Johnson made a free throw with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter for a 10-4 advantage when Frisco Heritage got hot. Harrison hit three-pointers around a Brooke Freeman putback that sparked a 12-0 run to end the quarter. It could have been worse as the Lady Coyotes were on the three-point line for their final two baskets, costing them two points.