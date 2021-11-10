Denison softball duo sign, focused on the future

Both Ashlinn Hamilton and Jewel Hiberd have experienced a little bit of everything in their time as Day 1 starters for the Denison softball team.

They helped the Lady Jackets to a school-record 21 wins and the program’s third ever appearance in the region quarterfinals as freshmen.

Then they were unable to follow up that success because COVID-19 ended their sophomore season right as district play was about to start.

And Denison fell just short of getting to the playoffs in their junior year when it finished with a 15-11 mark and lost a tie-breaker for the final postseason berth as Wylie East had swept the Lady Jackets despite their identical 8-6 records in 10-5A action.

“We really want to make a playoff run because it’s senior year,” Hamilton said. “I think we’re going to have a really good year.”

Added Hiberd: “I feel like we’re expecting to do good this year and we’re preparing for a playoff spot. It would be really nice to finish out strong.”

Before they get that final chance, the duo signed with their college choices – Hamilton will head to Lubbock Christian and Hiberd decided on Friends University.

Hamilton chose the Division II program over Alcorn State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

“I fell in love with the school from the start. They gave me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” she said. “It’s definitely a blessing. It’s crazy just to be in the position to play at the next level.”

This past spring, Hamilton was the district Pitcher of the Year with a 10-9 record, a 2.62 earned run average and 160 strikeouts in 136 and a third innings and also hit .489 with a .535 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 43 RBI and 38 runs scored.

As a sophomore, she had a .278 batting average with two doubles, three triples, two homers, four RBI and scored 13 times and was 6-8 with a 5.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 97 and two thirds innings during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Hamilton was the district Newcomer of the Year when she hit .500 with a .607 on-base percentage. She had five doubles, eight triples, three home runs, 31 RBI, 33 runs, walked 23 times and stole 14 bases. In the circle she went 16-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 148 and a third innings.

Lubbock Christian went 29-17 overall and 17-13 in its first full season in the Lone Star Conference, losing in the first round of the LSC Tournament. The Lady Chaps had moved to the Lone Star Conference in 2020 but were unable to finish the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were 20-6 overall and 5-3 in conference action when the season was halted.

The program reached the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament as a member of the Heartland Conference in 2016 and 2017. From 2011-13, the program competed at the NAIA level and made three straight trips to the National Championships.

“They definitely said I could contribute as a freshman, maybe not pitching but in the outfield,” Hamilton said.

Hiberd started the recruiting process and found her future home early on.

“Friends was one of the first to reach out to me. They welcomed me immediately. It felt like family,” she said.

During her time at Denison she has spent time at a couple of positions, including third and catcher. That type of versatility made her attractive to where she can fit in the future.

“They see me playing middle infield,” Hiberd said. “I was really excited they had opportunities at different positions.”

Hiberd was an honorable mention all-district selection as a junior with a .308 batting average but a .508 on-base percentage thanks to 17 walks and five hit by pitches. She hit five doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs while driving in 17 and scoring 29 times.

During the COVID-19-shortened sophomore season, she hit .415 with two doubles, two triples, a homer, 11 RBI and scored eight times.

She sported a .341 average with a .477 on-base percentage with seven doubles, a homer, 24 RBI, 28 runs and 18 walks as a freshman.

Friends University went 31-16 this past season and 18-6 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Falcons won their first two games at the KCAC Tournament before losing the next two which ended their season.

In 2019, Friends University won the KCAC tourney for the first time since 2013 to advance to the NAIA National Tournament, losing in the first round.