Basketball Roundup — Denison gets first win; Pottsboro handles Anna

GARLAND — Camryn Nixon scored 14 points as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets picked up their first victory of the season by beating Naaman Forest, 44-24, in non-district action.

Ari Washington added nine points and Stevana Love chipped in six points for Denison (1-1), which travels to Greenville on Friday night.

Pottsboro 66, Anna 38

In Pottsboro, Palyn Reid had 15 points as Pottsboro opened its season with a victory against Anna.

Autumn Graley added 13 points, Kara Nuemann chipped in 11 points and Brayli Simpson and Aly Malone totaled eight points apiece for Pottsboro, which plays at Muenster on Saturday afternoon.

Whitesboro 61, Blue Ridge 46

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 18 points as the Lady Bearcats started their season with a win over Blue Ridge.

Olivia Hildebrand added 15 points while Zalenka Brannan, Allison Muntz and Skyler Brannan all finished with seven points for Whitesboro, which is off until playing at Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Howe 55, Trenton 40

In Trenton, Trinity Williams scored 12 points as Howe opened its season with a victory against Trenton.

Emery Snapp added 10 points, Teagan Stubblefield chipped in eight points and Matalee Stewart finished with seven points for Howe, which hosts Farmersville on Friday.

Mariana Caro scored 15 points to lead Trenton.

Bells 53, Gainesville 30

In Gainesville, the Lady Panthers earned a non-district victory against the Lady Leopards.

Bells (2-0) will host Tom Bean on Friday.

Slidell 36, S&S 25

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a non-district loss against Slidell to open their season.

S&S will play at Anna on Friday night.

Era 63, Tom Bean 19

In Era, the Lady Tomcats suffered a non-district loss against Era to open their season.

Tom Bean will play at Bells on Friday.

Boys

Texoma Christian 56, Red River Rattlers 29

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 29 points as Texoma Christian opened its season with a victory against the Red River Rattlers.

Carson Russell added nine points, Cody Keller chipped in seven points and Dax Foster had six points for TCS, which hosts Pottsboro on Friday night.