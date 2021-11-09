Week 11 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro

Sanders helped the Bearcats improve their playoff seeding with a 52-9 victory against Peaster in the District 4-3A (I) finale as Whitesboro clinched third place with the victory. He finished with four catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns — including a 99-yarder in the first quarter as the Bearcats were building a 39-0 half-time lead.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright

Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne