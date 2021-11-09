Tom Bean avoids upset against 16-2A foe Tioga, returns to region semis

VAN ALSTYNE — The Lady Tomcats saw what was down the road, a place they were trying to get back to after reaching that destination last season. But Tom Bean also saw what was right in front of it, which was a district rival that wanted nothing more to get a victory in the most important match of the three they would be playing against each other.

A year ago the Lady Cats were still the upstart program, good enough to make the playoffs but not good enough to get past the first round. Now Tom Bean is one of the powers in the region and has been acting like it, the latest display by turning back Tioga’s upset bid to earn a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal match.

“It’s surreal for the kids to hear other communities talk about Tom Bean volleyball,” Lady Tomcats head coach Dene Adams said. “It’s nice to hear those things. They know their hard work is paying off. You have a target on your back and you need to be ready.”

Tom Bean (33-4) advances to face Crawford (41-7) in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday at Princeton. The winner plays at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Princeton for a berth in the state tourney.

It is a rematch of a region semifinal last year when Crawford was on its way to being the state runner-up.

“They’re very motivated. Their goal was to get back to the region tournament and face Crawford,” Adams said. “We can’t be satisfied. Now we have to take it a step further.”

Emma Lowing had nine kills, Jessie Ball added eight kills, Laramie Worley totaled six kills, 10 digs and three aces, Raylynn Adams handed out 28 assists to go with five kills, five aces and four digs, Kailey Vick chipped in five kills and Taylor Brown collected seven digs for the Lady Cats, who have matched last year as the best run in program history, continue to add to a school record for victories and have won their last 18 matches by sweep.

“It boils down to being more consistent than the other team,” Adams said. “The other team can have more talent. They can have better fundamentals. Whoever has that consistency is going to be in a good spot.”

Two of those victories came against the Lady Bulldogs in 16-2A action.

“They’re a really good team. They’ve improved each time we’ve played them,” Adams said.

It was the best season since 2017 for Tioga (16-20), which will lose only one player, Taylor Roberts, to graduation.

“That’s my expectation, to be back here. They’re such a young team so by getting this far says a lot,” Tioga head coach Andrea Osbourn said. “We were coming in as the underdog. We were playing good and we have been playing at our peak recently.”

The Lady Bulldogs didn’t go without a fight. Kelsee Vandagriff had consecutive kills to help produce a 4-0 lead in Game 3 and Tioga was up 6-2 and 10-6 as it was trying to extend the match and its season.

Tom Bean pulled even at 10 when Ball had consecutive kills, Worley added another and there was a Tioga hitting error. The Lady Cats followed with a miscue of their own but that was the last time the Lady Bulldogs would hold the lead.

Lowing helped kick off a 7-0 run for a 17-11 advantage and Tom Bean was on its way to finishing the sweep. Ball clinched the match with a kill to secure the trip to the regional tournament.

Tom Bean started Game 2 with an identical beginning to the opening frame with a 9-2 lead. Gabby Ayala had a kill for the Lady Bulldogs’ only lead in the stanza.

Worley, Vick and Ball led the 7-0 run but Tioga called a timeout and earned a sideout that began a 5-0 burst. Vandagriff and Annsleigh Koberick combined on a block and the margin was quickly down to two points.

It was Tom Bean’s turn to answer and the Lady Tomcats did with four straight points — Vick sandwiched kills around one by Adams before a Tioga hitting error.

Twice the Lady Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to five, the last at 17-12 on a Sara O’Bryan ace. Lowing and Worley had kills and Adams followed a Tioga error with an ace to push Tom Bean’s lead back to nine.

Lowing had a block before kills from Ball and Vick ended the game and provided the 2-0 advantage.

Tioga led twice in the match’s opening three points before Tom Bean took control with an 8-0 run. Worley landed a pair of aces and Lowing put down a kill for the 9-2 advantage. Despite the wide gap the Lady Tomcats weren’t up by double digits until 18-8 and the Lady Bulldogs never got closer than eight at 20-12 with an ace by Ayala.

The Lady Bulldogs had four service errors in the latter half of Game 1 that sabotaged any chance of a comeback.

“Our mistakes caught up with us a little bit,” Osbourn said.