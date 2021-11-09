Storm volleyball pulls out a victory in its home finale

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — All five seniors pitched in and Ruthie Forson wrote her name in the record book as Southeastern Oklahoma State kept its postseason hopes alive with a 25-20, 31-29, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Forson finished with her third triple-double of the season with 63 assists, 10 kills and 18 digs. She put her name in the record book by tying for the third-most assists in school history.

Jocelyn Grewing had a career-high 22 kills for the Storm (8-17, 5-10) while Mya Afflerbach put down 13 kills, Caroline Griffith added 12 kills, Jadyn James totaled 10 kills, Madison Martinez chipped in eight kills, Grace Shehadeh collected 26 digs, McKenzie Turkoly had 19 digs and Crisslynn Autry and Micah Stiggers each finished with 14 digs.