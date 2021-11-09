Hudson resigns as Austin College men's soccer coach

Herald Democrat

Austin College head men's soccer coach Mark Hudson has resigned from his position to pursue other professional opportunities, athletics director David Norman has announced. Hudson recently completed his 15th season with the 'Roos.

"Coach Hudson has led our men's soccer program with class and character for the past 15 seasons," said Norman. "I speak on behalf of the entire college when I say he will be missed. He is a transformational coach and teacher, always caring and supportive of those he interacted with in his variety of roles. I wish Mark and his family the best as he embarks on his new journey professionally. We will miss him."

Hudson guided the 'Roos to some of the top seasons in program history, including appearances in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals in 2016, 2017 and 2019. During his time in Sherman, 36 student-athletes have earned All-SCAC accolades.

"I would like to thank President Steven O'Day, David Norman, and the entire 'Roo Nation for this opportunity," said Hudson. "The past 15 years have been an honor. The relationships that I have built with members of the Austin College community have been tremendous, especially those families and young men that I have had the pleasure to coach during my tenure. Those relationships have been my biggest reward."

Hudson came to Austin College in 2007, after working as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Centre College, for five seasons.

"This decision did not come lightly, as I step away from an institution and a game that I love," said Hudson. "This decision to retire from coaching comes with a heavy heart; however, it is time to focus on my family and pursue another career opportunity."