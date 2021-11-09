Collinsville loses to Bremond in volleyball region quarterfinals

Herald Democrat

JOSHUA — The Collinsville Lady Pirates were eliminated from the playoffs as Bremond earned a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 victory in a Class 2A Region II quarterfinal match.

Bremond (40-2) will face Archer City in the region semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday at Princeton, following the Tom Bean-Crawford match in the other semifinal. The winners play at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Princeton for a berth in the state tournament.

Collinsville, which was in the third round for the fourth straight year, finishes the season at 21-18.