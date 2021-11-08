Storm's Baker named GAC Defensive Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern linebacker Scooter Baker has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the 35-21 victory over No. 5 Ouachita Baptist.

Baker, a sophomore from Jacksonville, collected13 total tackles, 12 of them solo stops. He added three tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.

It was Baker's second straight double-digit tackle outing, bringing his team-leading tackle total to 67 heading into the regular-season finale against rival East Central on Saturday at Paul Laird Field.