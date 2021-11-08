Gunter volleyball sweeps Callisburg to reach 5th straight region tourney

Herald Democrat

AUBREY — Abby Elmore put down eight kills as the Gunter Lady Tigers defeated the Callisburg Lady Wildcats, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19, in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal match.

Gunter (34-7), which is the defending region champion, will face the White Oak-Tatum winner in the region semifinals at 5 p.m. on Friday at Midlothian. The Lady Tigers are at the region tournament for the fifth straight season.

Rayanna Mauldin, Hanna Rubis and Miranda Putnicki each had six kills while Aubrey Walton and Shae Pruiett chipped in five kills apiece for Gunter.

Callisburg ended its season at 26-13.