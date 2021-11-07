Southeastern football upsets No. 5 Ouachita Baptist

Herald Democrat

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State used a balanced attack to pile up over 500 yards and also forced four turnovers to pull off a 35-21 upset win over No. 5 Ouachita Baptist in Great American Conference play.

Not only was the victory the Storm's second over a ranked opponent this season, it matches the highest-ranked opponent beaten by the Storm (8-2, 8-2) since joining the NCAA, with the last coming over then No. 5 Central Oklahoma in 2003.

It was also the 500th victory in program history.

Despite a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by OBU (8-2, 8-2), Southeastern held the Tigers' vaunted rushing attack, which was averaging 303 yards per game, to 177 yards.

The Storm recovered a pair of fumbles and added a pair of interceptions against an offense that had just five turnovers all season.

Ouachita Baptist did not cross midfield until late in the second quarter and did not make its second trip there until the fourth quarter.

Scooter Baker had a game-high 12 tackles, 11 solo, with three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Micah Rogers snagged the game-sealing interception on OBU's final drive and Ke'Shawn Somerville collected his first interception of the season.

Keelan Chilton and Jared Bell each added fumble recoveries, while Kevin Simes and Cameron Tate combined on a sack.

CJ Shavers piled up 151 yards on 14 carries with a pair of touchdowns to help the Storm to 510 total yards. Deundre Wheeler added 65 yards on 11 carries and Ryan Taylor put up 32 on 15 carries.

Daulton Hatley was 20-of-32 passing with 237 yards and three touchdowns. Braxton Kincade totaled seven catches for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Katrell Blakely added six grabs for 68 yards and a score and Duce Pittman chipped in two receptions for 43 yards.

After being pinned at its own eight-yard line to open its first drive, Southeastern matched the length of the field and capped the series with an18-yard Shavers touchdown to put the Storm on top at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Hatley connected with Kincade for a five-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Southeastern forced another three-and-out before grinding out a 13-play drive that burned 5:45 off the clock and covered 68 yards with Hatley and Kincade connecting for a four-yard score, stretching the lead to 21-0 with 7:04 to go in the half.

The Tigers scored on their ensuing drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays with TJ Cole scoring from 33 yards out with 2:44 left in the second quarter.

Southeastern managed to put points on the board before the break when Hatley found Blakley for a nine-yard strike to push the lead to 28-7 with 26 seconds on the clock.

The Storm took a 35-7 lead on the opening drive of the third quarter when Shavers broke free on a 45-yard run.

Southeastern missed several opportunities to extend its lead, including a turnover, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal attempt.

Ouachita Baptist cut into the deficit on Kendell Givens' 11-yard run with 11:31 to play.

Givens scored again, this time on an eight-yard run with 5:29 remaining and the Tigers were within two scores.

Pablo Perini recovered OBU's onside kick attempt but the Storm had to punt with 3:40 to play.

The Tigers got to the Storm 20-yard line before Rogers sealed the victory with an interception as Southeastern ran out the clock.