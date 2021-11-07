No. 8 Hardin-Simmons hands Austin College its 6th straight loss

Herald Democrat

Austin College dropped its home finale as No. 8 Hardin-Simmons built a large half-time lead on the way to a 56-14 victory over the 'Roos in American Southwest Conference action at Jerry Apple Stadium. The 'Roos are now 1-7 overall on the year with the loss.

The Cowboys (8-1, 7-1) struck early with a two-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Castaneda. Hardin-Simmons added another score six minutes later when Myles Featherston found the end zone from a yard out.

Kolby Youngblood tacked on a short touchdown run of his own 32 seconds into the second quarter as the Cowboys completed a 10-play, 69-yard drive and eight minutes later HSU struck again with Cade Bell hauling in a nine-yard touchdown strike from Kyle Jones to make it 28-0.

Hardin-Simmons, which out-gained Austin College (1-7, 1-7) 610-236, got one more score before the break when Jones connected with Jalen Crawford for a 37-yard TD.

Hardin-Simmons wasted little time scoring after half-time. Jones found Kevi Evans for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 13:56 on the clock, and just under four minutes later Gaylon Glynn hit Kai Brinkerhoff for a 47-yard TD pass to make it 49-0 with 10:05 left in the quarter.

Austin College, which ends its season at Howard Payne on Saturday, got on the board late in the third quarter as the 'Roos put together their best drive of the day.

AC covered 58 yards in 13 plays and milking 6:23 off the clock as Devon Rideaux broke multiple tackles on a 13-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys notched their final touchdown with 13 seconds left in the third as Colton Marshal scored from three yards out to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

The 'Roos got the ball at the HSU 12-yard line after a bad snap on a punt. Three plays later Tyler James found Kennon Magers for an eight-yard touchdown to make it 56-14 with 8:04 left.

James completed 22-of-34 passes for 147 yards with a touchdown and a pick for AC and Aaron Rideaux caught nine balls for 62 yards while Magers pulled in eight receptions for 37 yards with a score. Devon Rideaux finished with 69 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. Jarius Williams and Grady Harper each had nine tackles for Austin College, and Max Walstad totaled 5.5 tackles-for-loss.

Jones completed 20-of-22 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys, while Glynn was 4-of-5 for 68 yards and a score and added a team-best 66 yards on five carries.