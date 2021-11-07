College Roundup — Austin College volleyball loses in SCAC Tournament

Herald Democrat

SAN ANTONIO — Riley Abernathy had eight kills and 11 digs during fifth-seeded Austin College’s 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 loss against fourth-seeded Texas Lutheran at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Trinity University.

Olivia Linton added six kills, five digs and three assists, TJ Folse put down five kills, Brooklyn Talley handed out 16 assists and Mari Prazak collected 15 digs for Austin College (20-11).

Texas Lutheran lost against top-seeded Trinity in the semifinals

Grayson men’s hoops wins big

Tyrone Williams hit six three-pointers and finished with 35 points as Grayson College defeated Dallas College-Cedar Valley, 129-79, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas scored 28 points Samier Kinsler added 17 points, Josh Robinson totaled 16 points and Rajeir Jones chipped in 15 points for Grayson (2-1), which hosts Angelina College on Tuesday night.

Lady Vikings earn two wins

PARIS — Promise Taylor scored 13 points as Grayson College defeated Paris Junior College, 68-55, in non-conference action.

Maureen Okoli added 11 points, Marta Duda had 10 points and Taelor Willard, Diaka Berete and Daiysha Brown all finished with seven points apiece for Grayson (2-1), which hosts South Plains College at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings also had a 72-52 victory at home against Colby Community College. Taylor scored 13 points, Deja Jones finished with 12 points and Willard, Sonja Schuch and Berete each added 10 points.

'Roos lose swim meet to Southwestern

The Austin College men's and women's swimming and diving teams had some strong performances but came up short against visiting Southwestern University with the women falling 135-85 while the men dropped a 146-75 decision in Hannah Natatorium.

Samantha Thiele won two events, taking first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.37 to win by nearly nine seconds and in the 400 individual medley with a time of 4:46.79 to go with a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle at 25.86 seconds, just .16 seconds out of first.

Liberty Chanin captured first place in the 1,650 freestyle with a time of 18:53.46 and joined Chloe Hunt, Eleanna Martinez and Lauren Olivier as winners in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.63.

Max Saenz delivered a first-place finish in the 50 free at 22.22 seconds, the 100 butterfly in 53.82 seconds with a margin of more than three seconds and he teamed with Charles Stafford, Sean Cookson and Alex Lai finishing to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:33.07.

Stafford was first in the 100 free with a time of 51.32 seconds.