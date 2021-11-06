Whitesboro rolls past Peaster for third seed in 4-3A (I)

Bryce Brakebill

For the Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — The Bearcats used several big plays in the passing game — including a 99-yard touchdown by Jace Sanders — to win a seeding match-up against Peaster, 52-9, in the District 4-3A (I) finale.

Whitesboro (6-4, 5-2) clinched the third seed with the victory and will face Breckenridge in a bi-district match-up at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Fort Worth Castleberry.

The loss sent Peaster (7-3, 4-3) into a first-round match-up against defending 3A Division I state champion Jim Ned.

Mac Harper completed 9-of-10 throws for 346 yards and six touchdowns while Sanders finished with 4 receptions for 183 yards and three TDs, Asher Contreras ran seven times for 86 yards and a score, Jake Hermes had three catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Sean Schares totaled 111 yards and a score on two receptions for the Bearcats, who built a 39-0 half-time lead.

Gunner McElroy was 24-of-35 passing for 250 yards and a 41-yard TD to Cannon Kelley, Jerrin Canafax had four catches for 62 yards and Ty Steedley totaled 57 yards on five receptions for Peaster.

After the Greyhounds lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, Whitesboro showed its intentions to pick up the victory.

Harper connected with Sanders for the first time on a 23-yard TD pass less than 30 seconds into the game.

The next time the Bearcats had the ball it was going to be a tougher to reach the Peaster end zone, especially when Harper was sacked right outside his own. Sanders took a short screen pass and went the length of the field for a 13-0 lead at the 7:36 mark of the first quarter.

The long-distance aerial assault continued in the second stanza.

Right at the beginning of the quarter, Hermes hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass for the first of four TD passes by Harper in the frame.

Sanders made it 27-0 with a 61-yard scoring reception minutes later and then Schares went 75 yards on a catch with just under five minutes to go in the half.

Hermes had his second TD of the quarter when he hauled in a three-yard jump ball with 58 seconds on the clock for the 39-0 margin.

Whitesboro added to the lead when Contreras scored from nine yards out with 8:08 left in the third quarter and Peaster’s special teams notched a safety on a blocked punt with just over a minute to go in the third.

The Bearcats continued to thwart the Greyhounds’ drives with fourth-down stops to get the ball back and Whitesboro scored its final touchdown when Clay Hermes found Torran Naglestad on a nine-yard pass in the middle of the fourth.

McElroy had a 41-yard TD pass to Kelly with just over two minutes remaining for the only real success by Peaster’s offense.