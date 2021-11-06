Herald Democrat

Texoma Christian volleyball falls in five to open TAPPS playoffs

T’a nne Boyd had 12 kills, 15 digs and four blocks for Texoma Christian but the Lady Eagles couldn’t complete the comeback as Lubbock Southcrest held on for a 27-25, 25-17, 14-25, 11-25, 19-17 victory in a TAPPS Class 2A bi-district match at TCS.

Southcrest (13-12) advanced to either Bethesda Christian or Dallas First Baptist in the area round.

Claire Tarpley added six kills and 13 digs, Grace Gross totaled four kills and 13 digs, Anzley Poe chipped in seven aces and six digs, Paige Miller finished with four kills and nine digs and Annika Hogan handed out 22 assists for Texoma Christian (12-9).